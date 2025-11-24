BREAKING: Pledge sues UH, Pi Kappa Phi for $10 million after hazing allegations

An individual has filed a lawsuit against the University and the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity after being hospitalized from alleged hazing.

The person, whose name is being withheld for safety reasons, claims he endured weeks of violent and abusive hazing as a “ghost pledge” during the fraternity’s pledge process. They were not eligible to join the fraternity, but were planning to enroll at the University as a transfer student in the spring.

The lawsuit alleges fraternity leaders forced pledges to undergo extreme physical punishment, including waterboarding, being forced to eat until vomiting, sleep deprivation and extreme workouts.

The alleged hazing occurred at multiple locations, including the fraternity house, a former member’s off-campus residence in Third Ward and Yellowstone Park.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff collapsed after a Nov. 3 hazing event in which he was required to complete more than 100 pushups, 500 squats and additional exercises or face expulsion from the process.

In the days that followed, he was unable to stand and began urinating brown. His mother took him to the hospital, where he was admitted for four days and diagnosed with a rare condition that involved the breakdown of muscle tissue called rhabdomyolysis and acute kidney failure, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit names the fraternity’s president, pledge master, and other leaders alongside current and former members. It also names the University, claiming UH should be held responsible because it has direct control over the Pi Kappa Phi house and the authority to restrict hazing, but failed to do so.

This is a developing story, and The Cougar will continue to provide updates.

