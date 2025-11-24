Christmas by the cartload

The period of time from Nov. to Dec. is when the holiday season is at its full bloom. There can be many different understandings of this time of the year, depending on the person. To those who celebrate, it is a time of joy and coming together.

Thanksgiving dinner leaves people fed, full and immediately craving for the Christmas spirit. The entire nation is lit up with lights and Christmas trees, while reindeer line the streets.

There’s a sense of comfort around all of these holiday traditions and the environment is supposed to evoke happiness. However, amid the holidays, there is extreme overconsumption.

Buying the aesthetic

The U.S. and its citizens are the world’s leading consumers. Our economic market is extraordinarily competitive and retail stores know how to draw in customers. With a million different stores offering a wide range of products, the opportunities to buy seem unlimited.

However, this is just typical holiday season. With these consumer practices, prices skyrocket. There’s a mix of factors that contribute to this, but the biggest is falling into the trap of marketing.

The Christmas aesthetic is very pleasing to the eye. It’s cute, pretty and holds a sense of nostalgia. Once the cold fall chill is felt, there’s bound to be an advertisement for a new product with the same festive attributes.

This invites someone in, makes them excited for the yuletide season and it’s bought without a second thought. The Christmas market is good at targeting their audience. U.S. marketing tactics are particularly effective at luring partygoers.

Beyond the Christmas decorations, gift-giving is at its peak. People are buying things for their friends, families, teachers or coworkers. Even if the gifts are cheap or handmade, there’s bound to be something bought for everyone in the process.

Consumerism doesn’t end at gifts, there’s the money spent on decorating for the holidays or on food. For Thanksgiving, people have full feasts. The day afterwards, people start decorating for Christmas if they haven’t already. New decorations are purchased each year, each insanely overpriced.

Beyond the cost

This season, which is known as a time of giving, goes too far when it comes to consuming. Do we really need all of these materialistic things?

Overconsumption often blinds people to the pursuit of a perfect holiday, leaving the focus on material things. This dilutes thinking beyond oneself and forgetting to give to those who don’t have the privilege of celebrating the holidays.

Christmas decorations, songs and movies do evoke a sense of warmth. They are beautiful and aim to spread joy, though the holiday season doesn’t have to be about buying new products every year.

It doesn’t have to be about the presents that are given or received. It should be about giving thanks or giving back to the community.

Some people and families don’t get to have these big dinners or receive gifts under a tree. However, we all get to feel the music and the lights outside that make the holidays full of joy.

Overconsumption doesn’t have to happen to feel the holiday spirit. Joy should be found in things that aren’t material. If there is going to be consumer practices, they can be aimed at those who are less fortunate. The time and spirit of giving should account for everyone.

