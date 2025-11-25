‘If ICE shows up on campus, we don’t know what UHPD will do’: Students protest at Board of Regents meeting

Students from multiple organizations gathered outside the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Houston to protest the Board of Regents meeting.

The protest aimed to push the University to divest, set clear Immigration and Customs Enforcement guidelines and call out the lack of an elected student body.

Students for Justice in Palestine member Subhash, whose last name is withheld to protect their identity, said the Board of Regents has repeatedly rejected student calls for the University to divest from organizations they believe are connected to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Subhash also pointed out the absence of the Student Government Association to oversee student fees and called for more transparent policies from the Board of Regents, including clear guidelines regarding the presence of ICE on campus.

“There is a contradiction between our interests as students in making sure that the University actually respects education and uplifts humanity. Then, there’s the regent’s interest in profiting off of humanity and investment in genocide,” Subhash said. “This is not just an abstract issue. Houston is a city that has been extremely hard hit.”

During the BOR meeting, five students were allotted two minutes of speaking time, though some students faced challenges in delivering their remarks.

“Just getting in the room was difficult. They made us feel like we were breaking down doors to enter,” said Nora, a history sophomore whose last name is being withheld for safety reasons. “They changed locations from a place on campus you could walk to, to a 30-minute public transportation route from the UH main campus. Once you’re in there, it almost feels like nothing. The process makes you feel like nothing.”

Nora said she raised concerns about what UH will do if ICE shows up on campus and emphasized the need for a public-facing policy describing such actions.

“They didn’t even make a face or grimace. They really don’t want anyone to be there,” Nora explained. “If ICE shows up on campus, we don’t know what UHPD will do. It takes the diversity out of our university in a shameful and abhorrent manner.”

Alex, a biochemistry sophomore, also addressed the Board of Regents on behalf of SJP members who were unable to speak. Their last name is being withheld for safety reasons.

“I was originally supposed to speak on ICE, but seeing how our sister organization SJP wasn’t able to get any speakers at the event frustrated me, so I used my two minutes to speak on that,” Alex said.

He further emphasized why students should care about the issues being raised to the board.

“Straight up empathy. We are all human. We all bleed red. Why not care? Students are so important in movements; students can make the change happen,” Alex said.

The Cougar has chosen not to release identifying information on sources due to safety concerns and a student media alert from the Student Press Law Center.

