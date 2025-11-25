UH begins demolition of Farish Hall for Centennial Project

On Nov. 24, UH began demolishing Farish Hall as part of its Centennial Construction Project.

UH first included the building in its project plans in 2020, with early proposals calling for a replacement facility on the same site. In 2022, the University decided instead to remove Farish Hall to make way for the Centennial Plaza.

History

For more than 50 years, Stephen P. Farish Hall served as UH’s College of Education building. It was completed and first opened around 1970–71.

The building was designed in the late 1960s and early 1970s by Morris Architects and is often described as a Brutalist structure.

Some students appreciated the building’s architectural style, and the quiet environment made it a popular place to study or rest. Others described it as an eyesore.

Demolition is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2026.

