UH students celebrate culture, community during International Education Week

Nov. 17–21, UH hosted various International Education Week events. The Institute for Global Engagement’s top priority during International Education Week is to promote the benefits of cultural exchange within the student body.

“IEW allows them to celebrate their own cultures and inspires them to learn from and commemorate other cultures,” said Director of Global Engagement Maggie Mahoney.

International students said they felt a strong sense of belonging on campus following the week’s events.

“Going to these events gave me the opportunity to network and meet students who have same experiences,” said management and information systems senior and international student Vimukthi Habarakada.

Global Fest

To kick off the week, IGE and other campus organizations held pop-ups at the Student Center Plaza to advertise their services.

“We want to let our international students know about all the awesome opportunities that we have on campus, as well as the resources available to them,” said clinical social work senior Michael Campbell, who hosted the Division of Student Affairs stand.

Several multicultural organizations also set up stands, providing students with an overview of their work. Some distributed ethnic snacks to attendees.

The event featured live performances from various dance programs on campus, including a cultural duet by Tj White and Myanda Clance, members of the Chinese American Language and Cultural Organization.

“I enjoyed learning about so many cultures and trying their different cuisines,” said international Ph.D. physics student Pavarthy Santhosh.

Ritmo del Coog Latin dance affair

UH showcased Salsa and Bachata through Ritmo del Coog, a Latin dance lesson event hosted by the Dean of Students and Somos UH.

The Student Center South Ballroom opened its doors to about 50 attendees. Before the dance instructor arrived, sororities and Latino organizations such as Association of Latinx/Hispanic Advocates and Allies and MAES: Latinos in Science and Engineering spoke with students about the cultural and social significance of Latino and Hispanic communities.

A mix of Latin music filled the ballroom as the instructor began teaching beginner Salsa and Bachata steps. Laughter and movement filled the room.

For some students, Ritmo del Coog offered a closer look into Latino culture through dance expression. Social interaction before and during the lesson pushed some out of their comfort zone and helped them connect with peers and with Latino and Hispanic culture.

“I wanted to try something new,” said public health junior Anna Jimenez. “I said to myself if I had free time, I would do this and learn something new.”

Spice and Sweetness: A halal holiday creation

Students participated in the Spice and Sweetness event, where Executive Chef Benito Gavirio led them in preparing a halal ambrosia salad using ingredients from Cougar Cupboard.

Students also played games such as “Is it halal?” and “Which fruit are you?”, contributing to an energetic atmosphere.

District marketing director for the UH System Alexcis Mendoza explained the intention behind offering halal options.

“Featuring a Halal recipe reflects the preferences of many of our students and supports a broader understanding of global culinary traditions,” Mendoza said. “The activities encouraged culinary exploration in a fun, meaningful way that aligns perfectly with the week’s mission.”

Mendoza also highlighted the importance of using Cougar Cupboard ingredients as well.

“Cougar Cupboard partnered with UH Dining to ensure this event was accessible to all students and to further its mission of supporting food security on campus,” Mendoza said. “By donating the ingredients for the Teaching Kitchen, Cougar Cupboard helped remove financial barriers and ensured every student could participate in this enriching experience.”

For Gavirio, the event carried personal and broader significance.

“Food unites all of us, it brings us together across many cultures and backgrounds,” Gavirio said. “It’s something we all have in common.”

Mariachi Magic concert

Fairy lights illuminated the Mariachi Pumas during the Mariachi Magic concert in Lynn Eusan Park.

The varsity mariachi ensemble performed traditional Mexican orchestral music, joined by three Baile Folklórico dance groups whose colorful skirts matched the energetic rhythms.

Tabling stands surrounded the event, offering cultural foods, accessories and items from various regions like the Mexican paletas to African beaded necklaces.

The blending of Mexican culture with others fostered a sense of multiculturalism and unity among attendees.

“From my perspective, this International Education Week event has been about learning about other cultures and how you can go abroad,” said marketing senior Victoria Luzardo.

You belong here: First-gen international students

Program manager at the Center for Student Empowerment Kathleen Guzmen, led a presentation on the importance of first-generation international students getting involved on campus.

Guzmen aimed to clarify what it means to be first-generation and how that applies to international students.

“I wanted international students to be aware of the resources available to them on campus, as well as destigmatizing the mental health issues they face, like imposter syndrome,” Guzmen said.

Guzmen distributed pamphlets summarizing key points of her presentation.

“IEW is for every coog, staff and student alike, because we all belong here,” Mahoney said. “Together, we all make the campus a more inclusive place.”

Cultural Explosion

The Council for Cultural Activities hosted Cultural Explosion to showcase performances from various cultures by student organizations.

Organizations, including the Vietnamese Student Association, the Chinese/American Language & Culture Organization, Sri Lanka Student Association, Filipino Student Association, Nepalese Student Association and CYPHER, a K-pop-hip-hop dance group performed dances and showcases representing their heritage.

Human development freshman Angel Soto said they originally attended for the food but discovered much more.

“The dances show their culture and everything uniquely beautiful about it,” Soto said.

The diversity of performers and traditions is something UH excels at, said biotech sophomore Lena Sharpshire.

news@thedailycougar.com