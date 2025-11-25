The political guidance we give to celebrities

Every time a celebrity posts a black square, changes a profile picture or gives a tearful awards speech, the world listens. Celebrities have become more than entertainers; they’ve become the voices people wait for in moments of chaos.

What many people don’t understand is that celebrities are artists, not elected officials. Yet, society has turned them into moral spokespeople, waiting for them to post statements or pick sides before deciding how to feel. This shift made me realize how much power we’ve handed them, power that should belong to the people and their representatives.

I’ll admit, I’ve caught myself refreshing Instagram, waiting for my favorite artist to post about an issue that mattered to me. But I’ve realized that silence on social media doesn’t mean silence in real life, and that real change rarely happens in comment sections.

That’s not to say celebrities shouldn’t speak up. When they use their platforms to advocate for issues they genuinely care about, whether it’s women’s rights, climate change or racial justice, their voices can spark awareness and inspire others to take action.

However, the problem arises when that expectation becomes constant and obligatory, as if silence automatically equates to apathy.

Sometimes, when big-name celebrities speak out, it doesn’t do much to help their cause.

Take the 2018 Tennessee Senate election, when Taylor Swift endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen. Despite her enormous following, her support didn’t change the outcome.

Her post made headlines, but it didn’t translate into political impact. This isn’t a failure on her part; it’s a reminder that awareness and policy change are not the same thing.

When tragedy strikes or political scandals unfold, we flood comment sections asking, “Why hasn’t she said anything?” or “Where’s his statement?”

This expectation gives celebrities a level of influence and pressure they were never meant to have. And worse, it lets politicians off the hook. Instead of holding our leaders accountable, we look to pop stars to do their jobs.

When Taylor Swift speaks up about women’s rights or Beyoncé supports Black Lives Matter, they spark headlines but rarely real policy change. Awareness isn’t the same as action, and no Instagram story or tour speech can replace legislative reform.

After years of watching stars use their platforms to weigh in on elections, climate change or social justice, the real question isn’t whether their voices matter. It’s why we expect them to carry the weight of political responsibility in the first place.

I’ve realized that our tendency to wait for celebrity opinions reflects something deeper: a growing distrust of traditional leadership. Many Americans have lost faith in politicians, instead turning to celebrities for guidance.

We no longer view politicians as reliable sources of truth or moral direction. Scandals, partisanship and a lack of transparency have eroded confidence in those elected to serve the public.

But fame and influence shouldn’t replace accountability. Celebrities can and should use their platforms to highlight causes they care about, but it’s important that this comes from sincerity, not social pressure.

Expecting every actor, athlete or musician to comment on every issue not only sets them up for criticism but also shifts attention away from the people with actual political power, the ones we should be holding accountable.

The energy spent waiting for public figures to “speak up” would be far more effective if redirected toward civic engagement. That means calling representatives, voting in local elections or supporting organizations that work toward policy change.

Real change doesn’t just come from celebrity statements; it comes from ordinary people showing up and remembering that democracy was never meant to be a spectator sport.

