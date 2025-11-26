Remember when Black Friday meant something

For decades, Black Friday marked the unofficial start of the holiday season — a day when families bundle up, grab a coffee and head to packed stores in search of the best deal.

It was not just about shopping. It felt like a tradition: a shared experience of chaos and excitement.

The Black Friday I grew up with was centered on in-person shopping. Families planned their routes. Groups waited in long lines outside the stores. Employees getting prepared for a giant day.

But the Black Friday many people are familiar with is fading. Today, the day looks and feels completely different. What used to be an early morning has transformed into a weeks-long digital marketing marathon dominated by online shopping, social media hype and constant sales emails.

For some, that change is convenient. For others, it is a sign that something meaningful has been lost.

Digital frenzy

Some of the shifts are practical. Online shopping is easier and more accessible. Long lines and crowded stores are not for everyone.

With this holiday now starting in early Nov., major retailers release staggered sales, with their “early access” deals, online-only countdowns and app-exclusive promotions.

The traditional early-morning rush has been replaced by people refreshing their phones at home or ignoring the frenzy altogether.

The gradual movement away from in-person shopping has erased the communal feel that once defined the day. What was once a shared moment now takes place behind screens and individual devices.

With the online move, social media became the new storefront. Influencers post “must-buy” lists and brands flood feeds with targeted ads. Instead of circling deals in newspaper inserts, shoppers scroll endlessly through curated content telling them what they “need.”

This creates new pressure. With constant deal reminders, shoppers feel pushed to buy more, spend more or compare their purchases to what others are posting.

The day has shifted from bargain hunting to a performance, a display of how much you saved, how fast you bought it or how much you checked off your holiday list.

What we lost, what we gained

Many shoppers appreciate not having to fight crowds or wake up at 4 a.m., so maybe the shift is not entirely negative. Online deals are more accessible to people who cannot physically shop in stores, and the convenience is undeniable.

But something has changed. Black Friday once represented a sense of excitement, community and tradition, even for people who couldn’t afford to spend much.

Today, it feels more like noise: endless notifications, early deals and the pressure to “get the best price” before the next flash sale disappears.

What used to be an annual event has become a season-long reminder of how much the holidays now revolve around consumerism.

Black Friday is still here, but it looks different. As the holiday season approaches, there is an opportunity to reconsider what the day should be.

Should it remain a digital race for discounts? Or can communities bring back some of the connection, joy and tradition that once made it special?

The answer may depend on what we value more: convenience or experience. For many, it might be time to redefine the Black Friday shopping cart and remember what the day used to mean.

opinion@thedailycougar.com