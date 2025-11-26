Choosing free will in a conformist culture

People love to say they’re independent thinkers, but most of us are just following the crowd. We buy what our friends have, mimic the latest trends and convince ourselves it’s our idea. I’m no different; I’ve caught myself giving in to consumerism or trying to fit whatever personality type is trending, like being “nonchalant.”

People love to complain that everyone looks the same now. From cosmetic surgeries to erase “ethnic” features to those awful bubble skirts everyone wore because they were trending, individuality has started to blur. We keep chasing the next big thing, only to end up wondering why everything and everyone feels so repetitive.

The truth is, these patterns slowly chip away at our individuality, and they can dull our authentic personalities. For instance, cooking a meal without following the recipe. It may end up tasting really bad, but at least it was your choice. Or wearing something completely against the trend because you like it.

Those little choices add up. They remind us that we don’t have to move in sync with the rest of the world to have meaning.

With constant advertisements on social media, billboards or even when trying to watch a show on Hulu, it’s hard not to feel like you don’t need to buy that $40 cup to fit in. Every scroll tells us what to buy, how to act, what’s “in” and what personality traits are trending this week.

Free will is what makes us human; it’s what gives us quirks, humor and personality. If everyone follows the same script, then what’s left to make us interesting?

Using your free will won’t mean rejecting everything popular or disappearing into the woods to “find yourself.” It simply means making conscious choices, doing things because you want to, not because everyone else is doing them. Those small acts of independence are what build true individuality.

Part of the problem is that thinking for yourself takes effort. It’s easier to blend in than to stand out, to let the algorithm decide what to like instead of figuring it out yourself. We crave belonging, so we trade authenticity for acceptance.

We have been so complacent in allowing influencers and companies to dictate what we should wear or how we should act. At some point, we must stop letting trends and algorithms dictate our choices for us.

Free will is simply being yourself and doing what feels right in the moment. Don’t overthink it, even when it’s not the popular thing. If we want individuality back, we have to practice it. Think for yourself a little more each day. You might be surprised by how liberating it feels to finally live on your own terms.

