Inclusive holiday meal ideas every student can enjoy

The holidays are a time for many Coogs to reconnect with friends and family and what better way to end the year than by enjoying the aroma of warm, freshly cooked food.

Whether you’re seeking inspiration or working under a time crunch, here is a list of meal ideas everyone can enjoy this holiday season.

Side Dishes

Tini’s Mac & Cheese

You’ve probably seen this viral TikTok recipe all over your “For You” page and for good reason. Tini Younger’s famous mac and cheese has become a holiday staple in thousands of households.

Made with a creamy blend of mozzarella, Colby Jack and cheddar cheeses, the dish can be prepared in under an hour, either the night before your holiday gathering or the day of.

For those looking to recreate the recipe without dairy, Violife cheese, vegan butter and soy or coconut milk can be used as substitutes.

Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

This timeless side dish, loved by many, is adorned with its signature homemade white sauce, a delicious blend of flour, milk and cheese. For those who prefer a vegan option, dairy-free cream, vegan cheese and nutritional yeast can all be used as alternatives.

The dish can be prepared in just an hour and pairs well with a variety of holiday entrees, such as ham and steak.

Maple-roasted sweet potato bites

A creative twist on traditional sweet potato casserole, this vegetarian-friendly dish comes together in about 30 minutes. It features sweet potatoes roasted with marshmallows, melted butter, pecans and maple syrup.

Honey butter biscuits

Known for their fluffy texture and sweet honey-butter flavor, these biscuits are often served alongside chicken but can complement a wide variety of holiday entrees, side dishes and desserts.

For a vegan-friendly alternative, swap the butter for olive oil, coconut oil or nut butter and replace the honey with agave or maple syrup.

Main courses

Maple-glazed chicken breast

This nutritious and flavorful dish is a crowd-pleaser, glazed with a sweet-and-savory combination of maple syrup and Dijon mustard.

Vegetarian mushroom Wellington

Sophisticated and hearty, this mushroom Wellington features seared portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mushroom duxelles, puff pastry and a port wine reduction.

Brown sugar-pineapple glazed ham

A classic holiday favorite, this ham is coated in a pineapple-honey glaze and brown sugar. For those who prefer a different flavor profile, the pineapple can be replaced with other seasonings, such as Dijon mustard.

Maple-glazed tofu

This quick and flavorful holiday protein is both vegan- and vegetarian-friendly. It includes extra-firm tofu coated in a maple glaze made with maple syrup, barbecue sauce, soy sauce or tamari and garlic powder.

Desserts

Chai tiramisu

For those with time to go all out, chai tiramisu is a standout option. The dessert features layers of chai tea-soaked ladyfingers, a creamy filling and cacao powder. The cream layer can be made vegan or nonvegan based on preference.

Cheesecake cups

Big flavor can come in small portions. These cheesecake cups are made with crushed graham crackers, melted vegan butter, salt, heavy whipping cream, milk and instant vanilla pudding. Vegan alternatives can be easily substituted.

Christmas M&M cookies

Need a last-minute dessert? Adding red and green M&Ms and chocolate chips gives classic cookies a festive holiday touch.

Christmas tree brownies

This holiday spin on traditional brownies is sliced into small triangles and decorated with green frosting and festive sprinkles to resemble Christmas trees.

