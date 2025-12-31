No. 8 Houston wins 94-85 in a top 15 matchup against No.14 Arkansas

Editor’s note: The statistics in this article are based on the week of Dec. 20.

In a high-ranked matchup between the No. 8 Houston Cougars and the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks, Houston came on top 94-85 in the Prudential Center on Saturday, Dec. 20. Houston dominated with pressure, poise, and excellent scoring to keep Arkansas at bay in this top-15 showdown.

Both teams traded blows, but Arkansas’ turnovers would allow Houston to set the tone and go up with an early 30-17 lead with 11 minutes in the first half. The Cougars’ defense locked down the Razorbacks and would not allow Arkansas to score for over 3 minutes.

The stress from Houston’s defense would be an early factor, as with just 10 minutes left in the half, the Cougars dictated the tempo and would have 14 points off Arkansas’ turnovers and go up 40-21 with a 19-point lead.

The Razorbacks tried to make an offensive push and went on a 13-5 run to slow Houston’s momentum, but the Cougars answered defensively, maintained dominance, and continued to lead 43-32 with six minutes remaining. Houston entered halftime 49-41 after defending the Razorbacks’ push.

Arkansas’ freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. would score 16 points while Cougars’ freshman guard Kingston Flemings would score 9 points, leading both their teams in points after the first half.

Arkansas opened the second half by trimming the lead by eight points, and Houston’s junior forward Joseph Tugler would get in foul trouble with four personal fouls. However, the Cougars would stay composed, disciplined, and continued their lead 61-50 as the Cougars’ defensive blockade would keep Arkansas from getting any momentum.

Houston’s senior guard Milos Uzan quietly and consistently managed the flow of the game, making key plays, directing the offense, and ensuring Houston’s composure against the Razorbacks.

Houston widened the lead 80-65 and slammed the door on Arkansas with eight minutes left in the game. Despite the Razorbacks’ best efforts to come back from a 9-point deficit in the final minute, Houston would confidently claim the win 94-85.

Houston’s senior guard Emanuel Sharp was on fire and led the way with 22 points. Flemings stood out and added 21 points, continuing his impressive freshman year, while freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. grabbed six rebounds.

Using defensive pressure, Houston’s defense forced 11 turnovers and converted them into 19 points for the offense. Houston’s defense created mistakes for Arkansas and made them pay for every last one of them.

What’s Next for Houston:

Houston’s performance against Arkansas showcased that this squad is one of the nation’s best in the country. The Cougars controlled the game with stellar defense and discipline in the offense, leading to excellence on both sides, allowing the experienced and young talent to push this team to a victory. With Sharp and Flemings scoring and Uzan commanding the Cougars’ offense, Houston looks built for playoff success.

With this win against Arkansas, the Cougars are set to ascend in the rankings and will bring confidence in their next game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Dec. 29 at the Fertitta Center.

sports@thedailycougar.com