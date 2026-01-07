BREAKING: Armed robbery reported at TDECU inside Student Center South

An armed robbery occurred at the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union inside the Student Center South at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Jan. 7, Wednesday, according to an alert from the UHPD.

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money at the TDECU branch. No injuries were reported. This marks the second reported robbery at the same location. Earlier, it was reported on Oct. 28, 2025.

The suspect was last seen running south toward the METRO platform at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wheeler Avenue, said UHPD.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, with a slender build. He was wearing a black scarf covering his head, a black shirt and pants and gray sports sandals.

He was carrying a black backpack with gray stripes and the weapon was described as a black handgun, according to UHPD.

UHPD continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact UHPD.

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

