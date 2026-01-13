TDECU robbery update: Suspect wore fake breasts, hijab to disguise

On Jan. 7, the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union inside Student Center South was robbed a second time in the span of three months.

24-year-old suspect Jerome Ruben was arrested on Jan. 9, when investigators tracked him leaving his apartment and driving the same car used during the robbery. He was then taken into custody by the Harris County Violent Persons Task Force.

Investigators also found a “large amount of currency” in the suspect’s vehicle. A black hijab and a black dress were also recovered, which investigators believe were used during the robbery, according to an article by KPRC.

Ruben was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Ruben also faces numerous charges in connection with a separate aggravated robbery where he allegedly raped a cash store employee in Baytown. In that case, he has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

His bond has been set at $6 million for all cases.

At the time of his arrest, he was already on probation for an aggravated robbery conviction.

As of now, both cases are under investigation. This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

news@thedailycougar.com