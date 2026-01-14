Armed robbery reported near Student Accessibility Center

At approximately 12:30 a.m., an aggravated robbery was reported near the Student Accessibility Center at 4369 Cougar Village Drive.

The armed suspect coerced the victim to send him money through CashApp before stealing the victim’s phone and wallet and fleeing eastbound on foot.

In a UH security alert, the suspect is described as a Black male, thin build, approximately 5’6”, wearing a gray Nike sweater, light blue skinny jeans, white Nike sneakers and a black ski mask. The suspect was armed with a gray semi-automatic handgun.

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

