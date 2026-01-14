UH plans to build a police substation in the Welcome Center retail area

According to a document UH President Renu Khator sent to the UH community on Oct. 22, UHPD and the facilities department will meet to discuss adding a functioning police substation in the Welcome Center retail space facing Martin Luther King Boulevard which will open on Jan. 20.

In addition to the substation, UH will seek funding from the Texas legislature to expand the current UH Police building to accommodate future security initiatives, which include combining UHPD dispatchers and video monitoring personnel into a single room.

UH has also allocated a permanent budget to pay 80 security personnel and provide funding for new equipment.

The security consultant firm, Security Risk Management Consultants, LLC, suggested 10 improvements for UH to consider, which have either been addressed or are in the works:

Hire a physical security technology expert and integrate new and existing UHPD technologies. Replace the current access control system. Enhance security cameras. Upgrade the Call for Assistance (CFA) stations. Combine UHPD dispatchers and video monitoring personnel into a single room to enhance collaboration within the Communications Center team. Implement lighting improvements. Hire all UHPD vacant positions and ensure staffing at all University events follows a best practice standard. Expand UHPD presence by adding a substation to the center of campus. Restructure of the current Campus Police Visibility Initiative. Expand the UH Police building.

