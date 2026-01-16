Cougars set the tone: No.7 Houston cruises past West Virginia 77-48

The No.7 Houston Cougars dominated and won a conference game against the West Virginia Mountaineers 77-48 on Jan. 13 at the Fertitta Center, improving to 4-0 in the conference. The night also highlighted Coach Kelvin Sampson’s 400th career game as Houston’s head coach.

The Cougars started the first half hot and grabbed the lead as they went up 10-2, showing the Mountaineers why they are ranked No. 7.

Houston would continue to showcase their dominance on a 10-3 run that denied the Mountaineers any success and left West Virginia to search for answers.

The game stalled briefly for both teams, 15-5, until freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. banked in two free throws that gave the Cougars a 12-point lead.

The half ended in Houston’s favor, 33-18, but West Virginia cashed in 13 shots in the last four minutes. Houston’s senior guard Milos Uzan would be in the spotlight with eight points and two assists in the first half, as he commanded and controlled the court.

The second half would proceed much like the first, as Houston banked 15 points in the first two minutes. However, the Mountaineers secured 14 points but still struggled against the Cougars’ defense.

Houston proceeded with dominance and momentum while they gave West Virginia no air, as they won 77-48.

Houston’s senior guard Milos Uzan continued to show out, shooting 55% from behind the arc and scoring 17 points. Additionally, senior guard Emanuel Sharp would score 13 points and snatch two steals.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings banked 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Cenac would grab 10 rebounds with seven points and two steals.

Houston controlled the Mountaineers in every aspect of the game. With this win, Houston improves to a 117-7 record at home since Dec. 1, 2018, showing that the Feritita Center steals the opposing team’s momentum.

Houston looks to carry this confidence into their next game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Jan. 18 at the Fertitta Center.

