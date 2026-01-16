UH outlines security upgrades after back to back robberies in three months

University officials outlined planned security measures following an armed robbery reported Jan. 7 at the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union inside the Student Center South, the second firearm-related robbery at the branch in recent months.

The most recent robbery involved a student who was robbed near the Student Disability Center, marking the third incident reported on University’s campus in the past three months.

University officials said the recent robberies have prompted continued investment in campus safety and security.

A new UH Police Department substation is scheduled to open Jan. 20 near the Welcome Center. The substation is intended to reduce response times and improve accessibility for students and staff seeking assistance or reporting concerns.

UHPD employs more than 235 police and security personnel and conducts 24/7 patrols supported by more than 3,300 security cameras across campus.

UH has accelerated a $21 million campus lighting and security project since March 2025 aimed at improving visibility and safety across campus. The initiative includes hiring 80 additional safety and security personnel and upgrading and repositioning more than 120 surveillance cameras.

The University also encourages students to use safety escorts and Cougar Ride, an on-demand nighttime transportation service available through the UH Go app.

The University reported 7.7 violent crimes per 10,000 students in 2024, compared to an average of 16 violent crimes per 10,000 students at peer Texas flagship public universities. The data was provided by UH and could not be independently verified by The Cougar.

As a tenant TDECU is responsible for security at its financial institution inside the Student Center South and is reviewing its security plans and implementing upgrades.

news@thedailycougar.com