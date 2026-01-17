Who do churches really serve?

Most people have seen the viral TikTok trend of people reaching out to local religious centers, primarily churches, asking if they could provide baby formula for a family in need. The woman who posted the original TikTok video reported that out of 30 churches, very few said yes, including a historically Black church, a Buddhist temple and a mosque.

According to the IRS, religious centers are exempt from income tax and receive favorable treatment through the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which protects religious institutions from government burdens such as zoning laws.

This is because religious centers are classified as non-profit organizations; any donations to the church are supposed to be used to further its mission, not go into the pockets of its owners or shareholders.

By furthering the church’s mission, that should include helping the community around them in need, regardless of whether those people attend the church. Serving others isn’t just good practice; it’s a moral and spiritual responsibility that falls on all religious institutions.

When churches say no

Needless to say, this became an uproar on social media, with many people upset about these churches’ blatant disregard for someone in need of their help.

It’s upsetting to hear that the churches whose sole purpose is to preach against actions like greed and gluttony have, unfortunately, fallen into those traps. Corrupt leaders use the words of the Gospel to reel people in for their own monetary and political gain.

In the TikTok video that kickstarted this experiment, the TikToker Nikalie noted that the majority of rejections had come from megachurches. These churches often host thousands of people for sermons and have gone viral for putting on Broadway-esque, show-stopping performances.

About 15 minutes away from UH, you can find Houston’s very own Lakewood Church, which has had its fair share of scandals involving the use of the “Prosperity Gospel” and lack of aid during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It was also featured in the TikTok experiment as one of the churches that refused to offer formulas.

The meaning of church has been lost to these “preachers” and to the people who support them. A church should not be a business venture; there is no reason for it to offer special benefits to members, as many of the excuses churches have used to deny callers’ baby formula suggest.

Who do churches choose to serve

Many of these churches prioritize people with established memberships, which in turn establishes a toxic hierarchy that puts their members above the communities these churches are supposed to serve. Hierarchy should not exist in a place meant to guide people on their spiritual journeys and to serve as a safety net for those in need.

It’s hypocritical for these places to seek donations yet turn away someone in need of their aid; it goes against the very message they preach.

While the blame should go to preachers who twist the meaning of their faith, responsibility also falls on church attendees to hold their spiritual leaders accountable for their actions. They should not simply defend them out of a belief that they are protecting their own faith.

It’s important to clarify that these incidents do not represent the broader Christian community, and much of the criticism directed at these churches comes from Christians themselves who strongly denounce such actions.

With millions of Christians living in the U.S., the actions of a few should not be taken as representative of the whole community. At the same time, the experiment highlighted a difference: when the creator contacted a mosque, she was told they could provide the formula immediately.

Many have pointed this out and commended the mosque for doing so. It’s interesting to note how different the responses of the church and the mosque were compared to how both religions are viewed in the public eye, especially in the US.

The beauty of faith is that it’s meant to provide comfort for those who seek it. By putting a price tag on faith, you monetize people’s comfort, safety and lives. There couldn’t possibly be anything more immoral than that.

