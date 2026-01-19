A big step towards an even bigger future: Houston Football’s historic 2025 season recapped

Throughout the 2025 season, the Houston Cougar football program didn’t just win games but sent a message, reshaping the program into a Big 12 contender. They finished with a 10-3 record, climbed to the No. 21 position in the nation and won a close bowl game 38-35 against the LSU Tigers under second-year football head coach Willie Fritz.

The Cougars were tested early in the season, facing the future college football playoff-bound No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in week five. While Houston lost that game 35-11, they were still 4-1, making it a better start than last year. Instead of folding, the Cougars responded with a 3-game winning streak.

They won important games in the Big 12 against Arizona and then-No. 24 Arizona State. Although they lost two games to the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Houston didn’t let those two losses derail their season. The losses became fuel to further improve their record and their chances in the ensuing bowl game. Overall, the Cougars’ season showed confidence against their competition, balance on both offense and defense and composure in executing plays when demanded.

At the center of the Cougars’ offense stood junior quarterback Conner Weigman, who was calm, confident and clutch. He threw for 2,705 yards, 25 touchdowns, and ran for 700 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns. Throughout the season, Weigman read defenses and protected the ball, giving Houston a quarterback they could rely on.

On the ground, senior running back Dean Connors brought the aggressiveness in the run. Connors bolted for 977 yards and six touchdowns, as well as 254 receiving yards with three touchdowns in the air. Connors used his physicality, consistency and patience to wear defenses down. When Houston needed a big run or a couple of yards, he delivered.

Out at wide receiver, junior Amare Thomas was on fire through the air. The Cougars’ No.1 option hauled in 966 yards and 12 touchdowns, creating separation, speed and confidence. Thomas gave other receivers space and opportunities to make a play while almost reaching 1,000 yards, making this season strong. Additonally he was named to the First Team All-Big 12.

Houston’s 6’7 senior tight end Tanner Koziol also made his presence known in the air with 727 yards and six touchdowns. With his height, strength and physical presence, Koziol made it a mismatch for whoever was defending him. He was also a key player in close games, allowing multiple game-winning drives for the Cougars and ultimately becoming a reliable, secure target for Weigman. Like Thomas, Koziol would also receive the honor of being named to the First-team All-Big 12.

The offense for Houston was electric throughout the year, but on the other side of the ball, the defense dominated and made crucial stops in major game-defining moments. The defense allowed only 22 points per game, recorded 28 sacks and tallied 12 interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns. They didn’t rely on chaos but were composed, disciplined and relaxed, shifting the game in their favor and making their presence known to the opposing offenses.

Finally, the man behind it all, second-year head Coach Willie Fritz, brought this team together to deliver a very successful year for Houston. Fritz allowed the Cougars to win 10 games for the first time since 2021’s 12-win year, marking a historic season in school history. Fritz also has personal records, as he is now 1-0 all-time against LSU and has had 10-win seasons at five different schools. His blueprint ensured any team he joined had immediate success. With these impressive feats throughout the season, Coach Fritz cements himself as one of the best coaches in today’s college football landscape.

Overall, the 10-3 Houston Cougars made their mark in college football, and with Coach Fritz at the wheel, this team could be in the college football landscape in the near future. With 8 transfers earning Big 12 honors, an impressive recruiting class and transfers wanting to join Fritz’s squad, only time will tell where this team will land in their future years of college football.

