Farish Hall’s demolition leaves behind bittersweet memories

Farish Hall has officially bid farewell to the campus right before students begin their spring 2026 semester.

Described as a Brutalist structure, the building was designed in the late 1960s and early 1970s by Morris Architects and was first occupied in 1970.

Now, barren land stands in the place where this building once served as UH’s College of Education for more than 50 years.

“As an education major who is now without a designated building, it is disheartening to know that we no longer have a space of our own,” said teaching and learning junior Lylian Mai. “All of our classes have been relocated to either the science building or McElhinney. In a sense, it feels as though we have lost a building to call “home.”

Mai expressed that the demolition is inconvenient, especially since there is already a significant amount of construction happening around the campus, making navigation a hassle.

During her freshman year, Mai had just one class in the building, but things changed in spring 2025 when all her classes were held in Farish Hall.

“My favorite room was the Kiva, as the layout of the classroom was ideal for group work,” Mai said. “The classrooms were also small enough to allow students to get to know one another, which helped create a stronger sense of community.”

Creating a way for the Centennial Plaza to celebrate UH’s 100th year anniversary, the location will now serve as a green space and pedestrian walkway.

Adding a new space with greenery reduced the heartache of losing a building filled with memories for students like Mai.

“The idea of adding a green space is something the campus truly needs. While there are a few areas on campus suitable for studying outdoors, they lack natural elements and greenery,” Mai said. “Incorporating this green space would make the campus feel more welcoming and provide opportunities for campus organizations to host outdoor events.”

While most students have a bittersweet response to the demolition, the fact that it was a huge part of UH’s history remains true.

Students believe that there could have been a better way to preserve the history, while also making way for the new project.

“I think there’s a way to respect the past by keeping key mementos and making a display of what was once laid upon the foundation of the newer buildings,” said marketing senior Tierre Landrum. “UH could make the first floor a memorial for the preceding generations so that each student recognizes the past as they proceed forward into the future.”

Landrum’s opinions were shared by many students, especially alumni who expressed similar thoughts and have shared some sweet moments they have had in the building.

“It’s funny I never actually took a single class in that building in four and a half years, but I was involved in an on-campus group and we’d have after-hours meetings in some of the empty rooms,” said hotel and restaurant management 2020 graduate Joel Calvin. “It was a decent building from what I saw, but really the biggest memory I had was watching The Mandalorian in it with friends!”

Students like Mai, who had regular classes at Farish Hall, do agree that the classrooms lacked natural lighting and the exterior of the building was unappealing.

“While part of me wishes that UH had found a way to preserve it, I am glad that the University is beginning to modernize the campus one step at a time,” Mai said.

news@thedailycougar.com