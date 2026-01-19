UH expands safety resources, students share advice

Safety remains a top concern for UH students. While the University reports the lowest violent crime rate among Texas public universities, the recent campus incidents have led students to question how to stay safe on campus.

Here is an overview of UH safety initiatives and student tips for staying safe:

UH safety plans

Since March 2025, UH has added 80 new safety and security personnel to expand security presence, said a University spokesperson. UH has also upgraded and repositioned more than 120 cameras for better monitoring.

The University will add a new UHPD substation near the Welcome Center to make it easier for students and staff to contact officers. The substation will open Jan. 20.

“These investments are part of a long-term strategy that has historically kept our violent crime rate significantly lower than our peer institutions and the surrounding city,” the University spokesperson said. “We will continue to evolve our tactics and technology to ensure that every member of our community feels secure on campus.”

Tips for safety

Many students emphasized that paying attention to their surroundings is important when walking on campus.

“I make sure to stay vigilant, not walk alone and walk quickly,” said biotechnology senior Arianna Garza. “When I walk alone I make sure I am aware of my surroundings and ready for anything that could happen.”

While students don’t recommend walking at night, sometimes there is no choice. To feel safer walking at night, students suggest using the buddy system.

“I usually walk with someone when it’s dark out,” said supply chain and logistics senior Julian Garcia. “When I can’t, I always let someone know where I’m going, when I arrive and when I leave.”

Students often carry pepper spray with them as well. However, it is important to pay attention to UH guidelines as some buildings such as Cullen Performance Hall and TDECU Stadium don’t allow pepper spray and other self defense tools inside the premises.

University safety resources

UH offers Cougar Ride, a nighttime transportation service available through the UH Go app. The average wait is seven minutes.

For those who feel unsafe walking alone, whether it be night or day, can request a UHPD security escort. This service is only for students, faculty and staff traveling on campus.

Stay Cougar S.A.F.E. is an initiative that offers safety resources and includes a list of safety tips, including:

Programing your phone to list UHPD as a speed dial option

Use the buddy system to walk at night

Keep a record of serial numbers from valuable items such as phones and laptops.

Keep music at a volume that allows you to stay aware of your surroundings

Report suspicious activity to UHPD by calling 713-743-3333 or dialing 911.

“We encourage our community to utilize our on-demand safety escorts and Cougar Ride transportation. We will continue to work tirelessly to maintain the safe environment our community deserves,” the spokesperson said.

