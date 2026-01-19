UH to relaunch Student Government Association ahead of 2026 elections

UH is moving forward with its plans to re-establish the Student Government Association, outlining constitutional reforms, new oversight and changes to the February 2026 elections.

In the spring of 2025, SGA did not pass a new constitution required for the election process after a series of proposed structural changes stalled approval.

As a result, the SGA disbanded and the University is currently working with student leaders to restore the association. Elections for the 62nd SGA are expected to begin January 2026 with plans for a new government body to be finalized by April 1, 2026.

“Student leaders have been heavily involved throughout the process in drafting, reviewing and approving these governing documents, ensuring the new constitution reflects the needs and values of our students,” a University spokesperson said.

The revised constitution, bylaws and election code were expected to be finalized by Jan. 16.

According to a University spokesperson, the new constitution and bylaws for the SGA were created to eliminate conflicts, maintain effective checks and balances and align national standards and practices in student governance.

Student representation has continued throughout the process, with students appointed to University advisory committees made by a student-led work group in summer 2025.

Several changes will shape the reformation of SGA for 2026:

No campaign parties: Candidates may run as either an individual or as president and vice president/speaker of the Senate ticket. Candidates will focus on their platform and ideas rather than associating with a specific party.

Vice President serves as speaker of the senate: Intended to consolidate communication between the executive and legislative branches

College-based senate representation: Removes at-large seats and guarantees representation across academic units

No negative campaigning: All materials for campaigning will be reviewed by the election commissioner

Transparent endorsement and appeals processes: Includes student-led reviews of any election violations during the rebuilding period.

According to UH officials, a new advising structure will also accompany the changes. Dedicated advisers will work with each SGA branch in bi-weekly meetings to ensure “coordination, support and accountability.”

This training and developmental program will begin before the start of each administration and continue throughout the year, focusing on governance fundamentals, ethical leadership, University policies and effective student advocacy.

As SGA prepares to relaunch for 2026, students can expect the following key dates as part of the election and transition process:

Candidate recruitment was expected to start Jan. 14

SGA presidential and vice president Town Hall debate: Feb. 23.

Voting period: March 2-5

Results announced March 6-13

New SGA formed April 1

“We’d like to thank our student community for their patience as UH engaged and worked with a variety of student leaders and external stakeholders to collectively revise core governance documents and re-establish a functional SGA,” the spokesperson said. “UH is looking forward to restoring a student government that is credible, functional and trusted.”

