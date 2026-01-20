From fashion show to Frontier Fiesta, spring events return to UH

As the spring semester begins, a new set of events and socials sprout up for students at UH. Here’s a list of some must-attend events.

Frontier Fiesta

Frontier Fiesta, one of the most student-anticipated events of the spring semester, will take place from April 16 to 18, run by UH students at TDECU Stadium.

The event is the University’s oldest programming tradition, founded in 1939.

Though having a different impression than the first Frontier Fiesta, its core mission to empower the student body and boost school spirit remains.

The 2026 Frontier Fiesta schedule is currently not posted to the public, but in previous years, the event consisted of major musician headliners, student performances, variety shows from student organizations and carnival rides and games.

In addition to the festivities, the University also awards scholarships to students. Frontier Fiesta is free to the public, with pricing for food and games inside.

Hispanic Alumni fashion show

The UH Hispanic Alumni Association, in partnership with the student organization UH Fashion and Business, will host their 8th Annual Hispanic Alumni Fashion Show on Feb. 7 in the Student Center South Houston Room.

The event serves as both a promotion of largely Hispanic, house-based designers and a fundraiser for scholarships for Hispanic students at UH, awarding $500 to $5,000 per student.

Hosted in the evening, the collection displays a mix of riveting traditional Hispanic and cowboy attire, elegant ballgown dresses and edgy, sustainable streetwear.

Early pricing for tickets is at $55 for General Admission and $100 VIP.

Bill Yeoman golf tournament

The UH Alumni Association is hosting its 35th annual Bill Yeoman Golf Tournament on Feb. 16.

Held at Sugar Creek Country Club, the tournament helps raise scholarship funds for high school students planning to attend UH and honors UH’s former head football coach Bill Yeoman.

Tickets to play, sponsor or watch start at $25.

Energy Industry Crawfish Boil

The Cullen College of Engineering is hosting its 35th Energy Industry Crawfish Boil on April 19.

Cullen College students, alumni, faculty and energy and engineering professionals can network and mingle in Lynn Eusan Park with a crawfish boil.

The afternoon event will also promote and encourage development and advancement in engineering, showcasing student work and STEM activities.

10 Minute Play festival

Wrapping up the school year, the School of Theatre and Dance will host their 13th annual 10 Minute Play Festival May 1-3 in the Quintero Theatre located in the department.

The festival is distinctively different from the previous performances of the academic year.

As the name implies, students will present complex stories, consisting of one set and one scene performances with two to three characters, creating a unique theater experience for the audience.

Tickets are priced at $10 for UH students and $20 for general admission.

news@thedailycougar.com