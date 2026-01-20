Is Houston ready to host the World Cup?

Houston is known for many things: its food, atmosphere and a melting pot of diversity. On paper, it could be a great contender to host one of the most significant sporting events, such as the International Association Football Federation’s World Cup.

There are just a few obstacles, though. With ongoing construction, limited public transportation and some of the most notorious traffic in the nation, Houston may not be as prepared for an international audience as it hopes to be.

The World Cup is more than just a sporting event; it also brings millions of fans from all around the world to root for their country. Many of these tourists also come from cities built around efficient public transportation systems.

Visitors from Lisbon, Amsterdam, Berlin or Kingston will be navigating a city with unreliable public transportation, no subways or major train systems and almost no walkable infrastructure. This results in significant culture shock, which can be expensive and confusing for tourists.

The nightmare that is Houston traffic

For many visitors, this would result in a dependency on Uber or Lyft, whose prices are bound to skyrocket during that busy season. What should’ve been a simple commute to NRG Stadium turns into an exercise in patience as visitors might sit in their $60 Ubers amid standstill traffic.

Now, this isn’t anything new; tourists from all over the world come to Houston all the time and can navigate it just fine. The difference is that the World Cup is expected to bring around 500,000 people. Now imagine 500,000 people trying to get around the already traffic-filled city of Houston. For those already struggling in 610 traffic at 4 p.m., this sounds like an absolute nightmare.

Forbes recently examined how a major international sporting event impacted Houston, focusing on traffic patterns and locals’ ability to maintain their daily commutes. During the Gold Cup, which the city hosted this summer, traffic surged just before the game started as many visitors delayed leaving their hotels until the last minute. This sudden influx overwhelmed the road system, a problem made worse by the fact that many international guests were unfamiliar with Houston’s car-dependent layout and complex traffic network.

This doesn’t mean that visitors need to leave earlier. It shouldn’t even be a problem for them to fix; instead, the city needs to adequately prepare for scenarios like this during such a major event.

What Houston plans to do about this

The good thing is that the city is aware of these issues and is working to fix them before the big event. About $100 million is expected to be invested in expanding the city’s hotels.

As for traffic, METRO is launching a new bus route connecting George Bush Intercontinental Airport to the George R. Brown Convention Center. The agency is also expanding service to additional areas, including NRG Park.

There are also efforts to make the city more walkable for those weeks. The biggest project is the “Main Street Promenade,” which will convert seven blocks into walkable areas and add aesthetic improvements and lighting throughout the city.

If the city can pull this off, Houston will host a fun, vibrant tournament in June, where fans can move easily throughout the city and the local economy reaps the benefits of the event. If not, locals, fans and visitors will be left sitting in traffic or waiting in long lines for transportation, disappointed and frustrated. Hopefully, the city will deliver and prove that Houston is more than the traffic that defines its reputation.

