How to prepare for the upcoming freeze

Houston City officials have confirmed the possibility of freezing weather throughout this weekend.

A winter storm watch has been issued for many Houston counties, including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Washington, Grimes, Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Chambers, Wharton and Liberty.



Although the freeze isn’t expected until Saturday morning, it is important to start preparing.

Here is a list of what to do ahead of the freezing weather.

Protecting the four P’s

When expecting harsh weather conditions the city is often told to protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Pipes and Plants.

People

Stay safe and warm. Exposure to freezing weather can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and can place you in dangerous situations.

Stay indoors as much as possible.

Icy roads will make driving dangerous, make sure to avoid unnecessary travel.

If you need to go outside, dress in layers.

Make sure to have blankets, flashlights and batteries easily accessible in case of a power outage.

Be prepared for icy roads and stock up on supplies like food, water, medicine and batteries.

If you have access to a power generator, make sure to stock up on the necessary fuels, depending on the generator, such as gasoline, propane, natural gas or diesel.

Do not use ovens or grills to provide warmth in your home, this can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pets

If you’re cold, your pets are too. Keep them inside to stay warm.

Pets can suffer from cold stress, look out for warning signs such as shivering and stiffness.

If pets need to go outside, dress them in a thick coat and boots to protect their paws.

Pipes

A common issue many households face are frozen pipes. Protect pipes around your house to avoid costly repairs.

Insulate exposed pipes and outdoor faucets.

Leave faucets dripping slowly to keep water moving and avoid bursts.

If you will not be staying at your home during the freeze, shut off the water valve completely.

Plants

Protect your greenery, cold weather can damage or kill plants.

Bring potted plants inside.

Cover garden beds and bushes with thick cloths or blankets to keep warm.

