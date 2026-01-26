The burnout behind book slumps

For a while, I thought I had lost something essential. Over the past year, reading for fun quietly slipped out of reach. Books piled up half-finished. I reread chapters without registering.

What used to feel like an escape began to feel exhausting. It wasn’t a lack of interest – I bought several books that I had a desire to read – but sitting down with a book suddenly required more focus and energy than available.

The assumption was easy to make: something was wrong with the reader. That assumption is common – and misleading.

People often view declining reading habits as a personal failure. When people struggle to finish books, the blame is usually on short attention spans, social media or a lack of discipline. But this explanation ignores a more obvious cause: burnout.

Losing the habit

In the US, reading is framed less as leisure and more as a moral good. Reading is more associated with intelligence, self-improvement and cultural worth.

When people stop reading regularly, they might interpret it as laziness or a distraction. This narrative ignores the reality of modern life, particularly for students and young adults navigating academic pressure, work obligations and financial stress.

Research from the University of Florida and University College London shows that daily pleasure reading in the US has declined by more than 40% over the last 20 years.

The National Endowment for the Arts statistics reveal a significant, long-term decline in reading among American adults, especially for literature, with fewer than half reading a book in 2022. These statistics are often framed as evidence of cultural decay. Rarely are they treated as evidence of widespread exhaustion.

Burnout doesn’t just make people tired – it fractures attention. Reading requires sustained focus, curiosity and mental space.

When days are structured around constant notifications, multitasking and deadlines, that space disappears. Even when time exists, cognitive capacity often does not.

Social media reading culture

Instead of acknowledging this, reading culture frequently adds pressure. Platforms like TikTok have helped popularize reading for new audiences, but they also reward speed, visibility and emotional payoff.

Apps such as Goodreads turn reading into a measurable achievement, complete with annual goals. Reading begins to feel like something to keep up with rather than sink into.

This shift mirrors broader productivity and leisure. People increasingly expect leisure to justify itself through output. Reading, once slow and private, is pulled into the same logic as workouts, side hustles and self-improvement routines. When reading starts to resemble another task, its value diminishes.

The solutions are often individual and performative: stricter routines, bigger reading goals or digital detoxes. These approaches place responsibility on individuals without addressing structural conditions that make it difficult to focus.

If reading is to remain meaningful, it needs to be separated from performance. That means normalizing slow reading, unfinished books, rereading and even periods of reading nothing at all. It means allowing reading to exist without metrics or pressure.

Struggling to focus on a book is not a personal failure. It is a reasonable response to burnout in a culture that rarely allows people to rest. Until that reality is acknowledged, reading will continue to feel less like an escape and more like another expectation people are failing to meet.

Reading doesn’t disappear because people stop caring. It disappears because they’re too tired to enjoy it.

