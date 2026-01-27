Abbott freezes H-1B visa petitions for state agencies, public universities

Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering Texas state agencies and public universities to stop submitting new H-1B visa petitions and is planning to launch an investigation into how the visas are being used.

In a letter sent to agency heads, Abbott says the investigation of visas is to ensure American jobs go to American workers, citing speculation of misuse.

“In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers. I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions,” Abbott said. “Rather than serving its intended purpose of attracting the best and brightest individuals from around the world to our nation to fill truly specialized and unmet labor needs, the program has too often been used to fill jobs that otherwise could and should have been filled by Texans.”

The H-1B visa allows institutions to hire foreign professionals for specialty occupations.

The halt of this program would impede hiring at public universities, particularly in education, medicine and research, unless institutions receive written approval from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The freeze is set to last through the end of the Texas Legislature’s next regular session on May 31, 2027.

Public institutions of higher education are required to provide the Texas Workforce Commission with a report of:

How many new and renewed petitions did they submit for H-1B visas in 2025.

How many H-1B visa holders does the institution currently sponsor.

The countries of origin of all H-1B visa holders sponsored.

Job descriptions for each visa holder.

The expiration date for each visa.

Documentation proving equal opportunity to apply was given to qualified Texas candidates before a H-1B visa petition was submitted for that position.

