Amanda Edwards, Christian Menefee meet for debate at the University of Houston

Amanda Edwards and Christian Menefee, the two Democratic candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Texas’ 18th Congressional District, debated Thursday at the Hilton University of Houston.

The debate addressed national issues with a focus on college students. Questions were developed by a student committee and presented by a moderator.

Following the passage of Texas Senate Bill 17, which banned diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, LGBTQ+ and DEI centers were closed, leaving some communities without institutional support.

Menefee, former Harris County attorney, said it is Congress’ duty to protect the civil rights and lives of constituents regardless of sexual orientation.

“I believe folks should be able to use whatever the hell bathroom they want to use, and it’s Congress’ place to make sure that people in our community are protected when they’re using public accommodations,” Menefee said.

Edwards, a former Houston City Council member, said it is important to be on the “right side of history,” which she defined as opposing LGBTQ+ discrimination.

“I was on the front lines fighting the fight against trans discrimination when I was told it would tank my campaign,” Edwards said. “And I said to those who said that to me, ‘If this issue tanks my campaign, so be it,’ because right is right and wrong is wrong.”

The candidates addressed immigration, an issue of growing concern amidst expanded Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding and execution. The topic resonated with the University’s international student population, which stands at over 5,000.

Edwards said funds allocated to ICE could instead be directed toward social services and advocated for an easier pathway to citizenship for people living in the U.S. without legal status.

“When we are in the business of using ICE to terrorize our community, what we are doing is destroying the fabric of this community and that is wrong,” Edwards said.

Menefee said he supports abolishing ICE and, if elected, would not vote to fund the agency.

“I want to fix immigration in this country, but the place to start is ensuring that ICE is not able to terrorize anyone in our communities,” Menefee said.

The debate then turned to education and academic curriculum. Edwards said education should prioritize teaching America’s diverse history, including both its achievements and injustices.

“Education, history and information are the gateways to one’s freedom and success,” Edwards said. “That is precisely why at this very moment we’re seeing a president who has no regard for our democracy and works to deprive us of information, education and our history.”

Menefee said education about the people who built the nation, including Indigenous communities, should be protected as a civil right under federal law.

“There’s no reason a kid growing up in California should be able to learn about Black history and Indigenous populations, but in Texas, a professor who teaches the same topics can get in trouble,” Menefee said.

The final question addressed the Israel-Hamas war. Edwards said her focus is on humanitarian aid, protecting civilian lives and rebuilding Gaza.

“We have been longstanding allies with Israel, without question,” Edwards said. “There are things that have been done that are not right and we have to stand up for what is right. We also must not allow human life to be lost.”

Menefee said the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas was severe but that Israel’s retaliation has been excessive. He called for a permanent ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid.

“Look, what I want is peace, now,” Menefee said. “I want a lasting ceasefire so that not a single baby in either Israel or Gaza has to worry about being bombed.”

Early voting has been extended to Wednesday, Jan. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 29 from noon to 7 p.m. These hours are meant to replace the time lost due to the weather conditions over the weekend.

