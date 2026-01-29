Cougars bounce back: No.10 Houston goes 6-1 in conference as they defeat TCU 79-70

The No.10 Houston Cougars defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 79-70 on Jan. 28 at the Schollmaier Arena, advancing to 6-1 in conference play and 18-2 overall this season. This was a bounce-back win for the Cougars, who lost a tough game against Texas Tech, as they re-established order against TCU.

From the opening, Houston seized control and showcased offensive and defensive efficiency.

The Horned Frogs kept the game close, but the Cougars never let off the pedal, as they scored whenever they wanted.

The Horned Frogs went on a run and tied the game 16-16. However, Houston’s freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. would gain the lead back for Houston with a 3-pointer and went on a 14-2 run. As the first half came to a close, Houston continued their dominance on both offense and defense

The first half ended in Houston’s favor, 43-30, as Houston’s freshman guard Kingston Flemings and senior guard Emanuel Sharp dominated, with Flemings banking 10 points and Sharp earning 16 points.

The second half started the same way as the first, as Houston kept gaining momentum on every drive. However, TCU eventually got the deficit down to five points and kept Houston scoreless for five minutes. The Cougars got into foul trouble with 12 minutes left, allowing the Horned Frogs to chop down the gap.

The game was a four-point lead in Houston’s favor, but TCU would narrow the lead by two points, making the score 56-54 with nine minutes left in the game.

The Cougars remained resilient and determined, as they wouldn’t allow the Horned Frogs to score any points for over three minutes. Sharp would foul out of the game with less than a minute to go, as the Cougars had a seven-point lead against the Horned Frogs.

Houston controlled and closed the game, beating the TCU Horned Frogs 79-70 in a close conference game.

Flemings led Houston with 27 points and five assists. Sharp had 23 points before fouling out. Additionally, freshman forward Cenac Jr. shone in this game with eight points, a block and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Despite the close game, the Cougars showed poise, dominance and determination that allowed them to control the Horned Frogs throughout the game. With this momentum back on their side, Houston looks to repeat their success in the conference against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Feritta Center.

