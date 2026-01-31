Sweeping up Cincinnati: No. 10 Houston defeats Cincinnati 76-54, improving their record to 18-2

Houston basketball faced off against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Jan. 31 at the Fertitta Center, with Houston ultimately winning the game with a score of 76-54. The rematch between the two teams led to a high-scoring game for the Cougars, with the Bearcats ultimately falling short near the end of the game.

The game showcased Houston’s work throughout the season, with both offense and defense strong throughout the game, crushing any momentum Cincinnati could make. The game also showcased different players in the game, with multiple Houston freshmen and sophomore players having double-digit minutes and showing off what they’ve learned from head coach Kelvin Sampson.

Game Recap

Throughout the first three minutes of the game, Houston would lead 12-8 after a critical steal from Houston freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr., putting themselves in an early lead that kept building.

Despite the lead, Cincinnati attempted to make an offensive comeback, scoring five points to put themselves back in the race for the lead with a score of 16-13 with Houston still leading. However, Houston would keep scoring, putting the Bearcats back in a 12-point deficit at a score of 27-15.

In the last few minutes of the first half, Cincinnati would attempt to lower the deficit back down, but Houston remained dominant on the offensive side of the ball, scoring two major three-pointers from Houston sophomore guard Mercy Miller, keeping Cincinnati at a 12-point deficit with a score of 32-20 at the end of the first half.

After halftime, Houston would retain their offensive dominance, scoring five points in the first two minutes of the game and keeping the Bearcats at bay with a 17-point deficit.

Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings would lead the team on defense with four rebounds and five assists, while Cenac Jr. would continue his consistency with the Cougars on offense with 13 points and two steals. Houston senior guard Milos Uzan also held major records, having two rebounds, five assists, 16 points and two steals, making him dominant on the court.

Cincinnati attempted to cut down on its 16-point deficit halfway through the second half, but multiple missed shots and overthrown passes allowed the Houston defense to continue having the ball in its possession, widening the deficit to 24 points at the ten-minute mark.

These offensive mistakes from the Bearcats led to 19 total turnovers throughout the whole game, one of their highest throughout the 26’ season.

“We ended up in some precarious positions, and they’re (Houston) quick with their hands to the ball,” said Cincinnati’s head coach Wes Miller. It showed how dominant Houston was in capitalizing on Cincinnati’s turnovers.

Despite this, Cincinnati would attempt to rally back into the game with multiple three-point shots, but Houston kept stacking on their massive lead, which allowed them to close out the game 76-54.

The Cougars had multiple players on the court late in the game, with Houston freshman guard Isaiah Harwell having 13 points and Mercy Miller helping the team by scoring 7 points and 3 rebounds. Houston also had the biggest point advantage in recent memory, with their latest high-scoring game being against Arizona State.

What’s next?

Houston prepares to host UCF at the Fertitta Center on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and travel to No. 13 BYU on Saturday, Feb. 7, taking a minor break in between games to rest up and take advantage of their rest time.

Against the Bearcats, Houston now has a 14-game winning streak against Cincinnati, with Cincinnati now being 0-6 in road games. With this win, Kelvin Sampson also moves to 11-0 against Wes Miller, showcasing the dominance in Sampson’s coaching.

Comparing player stats from the past two matchups, Houston had more points in this game, but had the same amount of steals and fewer rebounds than in the last game, which was on Jan. 3. There was also more diversity in scoring, as Miller and Harwell scored more points and had more minutes on the court compared to their last showing.

Overall, Houston improves to 18-2, securing their No. 10 ranking and preparing for the future games ahead as the season begins its halfway point in February and March, and with this win, fans and players alike are confident in the team and are ready for whoever comes next.

