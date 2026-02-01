Lunar new year event highlight Vietnamese culture

The Vietnamese Student Association and the Residence Halls Association hosted a Lunar New Year celebration featuring student organization tabling, live performances, free food, drinks and merchandise.

The event celebrated Vietnamese culture while creating a space for students from all backgrounds to learn, connect and celebrate.

Authentic foods commonly served during Lunar New Year were provided, including fried rice, orange chicken, cauliflower and beef and broccoli. To accompany the dishes, VSA and RHA partnered with Kim’s Teahouse Tapioca and Mogu Mogu, offering three different boba and drink flavors.

“We partnered with the University’s vendor, Chartwells/Fresh Fork, to ensure the food met campus guidelines while still representing Lunar New Year culture as thoughtfully and authentically as possible,” said VSA vice president of internal affairs and marketing junior Thea Nguyen. “We hope everyone truly enjoyed the food and drinks provided.”

The celebration also included cultural dance performances that blended traditional Vietnamese music with modern choreography.

Dance director for VSA and strategic communications sophomore Han Hoan said the event played an important role in representing Vietnamese culture.

“Because I’m from Vietnam, this event definitely helped to share my culture,” Hoan said. “Having my organization come and perform helps raise awareness of our culture and promote the Lunar New Year.”

Attendees said the event offered more than just entertainment. Students believed the celebration allowed them to learn about a different culture while spending time with friends and making connections with other UH students.

“It’s good networking, even just coming in and learning about other students’ associations and cultures is a great way to meet people on campus,” said psychology sophomore Maria-Fernanda Lobato. “Especially if you’re a commuter, having events that aren’t too late at night makes it easier to socialize.”

Apart from UHVSA, multiple other student organizations and campus programs also tabled at the event, including the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Modern and Classical Languages program, allowing attendees to learn more about campus groups.

“An event like this helps bring Asian people and others together,” said president of SASE and computer science senior Emily Nguyen. “We don’t get many tabling opportunities, so this event is a great way to celebrate Asian culture and talk about our organization.”

news@thedailycougar.com