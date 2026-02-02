Letter from admin: UH did not dismantle student government

Recent local media coverage has left readers with the mistaken impression that UH administration unilaterally disbanded its Student Government Association and sidelined student voices in decisions about student fees. That is not accurate, and it overlooks both the actions taken by student leaders themselves and the extensive efforts by the University to preserve student representation while rebuilding a functional, credible system of student governance.

UH did not dissolve or remove the Student Government Association. The SGA dissolved itself.

That outcome followed a series of structural changes made in recent years that fundamentally weakened checks and balances within its own governing framework, resulting in an intensely divided 61st SGA.

Over the course of 2024 and early 2025, amendments to the constitution, bylaws and election code created internal conflicts so severe that the organization could no longer perform its most basic functions. Among the consequences: the SGA could not appoint an elections commissioner, could not fill vacant Senate seats, could not complete required university committee appointments and ultimately could not conduct Spring 2025 elections.

University leadership did not stand by passively. On the contrary, the Division of Student Affairs repeatedly intervened in good faith to help student leaders resolve the impasse. Professional advising support was expanded from one adviser to four. Dedicated advisers were assigned to each branch of student government.

Administrators met multiple times with SGA leadership, provided sample documents aligned with national best practices and set clear benchmarks and deadlines — many of which were extended when progress stalled.

Despite these efforts, the SGA was unable to reconcile conflicting governing documents or meet the minimum requirements necessary to continue operating.

When elected terms expired without elections and without a legally or operationally viable structure in place, the SGA ceased to exist under its own rules. There was no administrative advantage to this outcome, nor any desire on the part of the University to see it occur.

At the same time, student representation at UH did not stop.

Because student services and representation must continue uninterrupted, the University collaborated with members of the 61st SGA administration to ensure that students remained represented on all key advisory committees, including the Student Fees Advisory Committee.

To achieve this, UH convened a group of recognized student leaders to identify and appoint students to committees. The students who worked to review, interview and appoint students for university committee service were representatives from the University-sponsored organizations and all have experience as student leaders, managing large initiatives and understand the values of the UH community.

The interim committee interview process was consistent with the normal committee selection process and ensured continuous student input on key issues. The UH administration did not appoint any students to SFAC or other committees.

By taking this approach, student representation on the various University committees was achieved instead of waiting until the spring 2026 SGA elections.

This was not a “workaround” to undermine student authority. It was a practical, transparent solution to ensure continuity while a broken system was being repaired.

That repair work is well underway.

Over the past eight months, UH has engaged student leaders, stakeholders and outside expertise to rebuild the SGA from the ground up.

The goal is not to impose control, but to restore clarity, accountability and trust by aligning governing documents with widely recognized national standards for student governance and with the needs of today’s UH student body.

The revised constitution, bylaws and election code were finalized on Jan. 16. The SGA election process began on Jan. 20, and the Student Government Association will be fully restored by April 1, 2026.

When the SGA returns, it will do so with a clear mandate and a stronger foundation.

UH students can expect their student government to maintain a focused mission: representing and legislating in the best interests of the student body, serving as a meaningful avenue for student expression and responsibility, and operating in a way that is credible, functional and worthy of trust.

That is the outcome students deserve — and it is what UH is committed to delivering.

Dr. Paul Kittle is the Vice Chancellor/Vice President for Student Affairs at UH.