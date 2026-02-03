Preview: Cougars looking to continue win streak against UCF

The No. 10 Houston Cougars are welcoming the UCF Knights at the Fertitta Center on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The UCF Knights beat No. 11 Texas Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Feritta Center.

Houston enters the game with a 22-10 all-time record when facing the Knights, which includes a 10-game win streak in the series. The Cougars have been dominant at home and on the road against UCF, boasting a 10-4 home record and an 11-6 away record.

While Houston leads the series overall, the recent matchups between the two teams have been close. Last time these teams played each other, Houston barely walked away with a 69-68 road win. Although UCF is unranked, they have the size, speed and determination to beat everyone they play.

Players to Watch

Both teams have key players who can turn the tide in this game.

For the Cougars, freshman guard Kingston Flemings has shown consistency, awareness and patience against his opponents. Despite being a freshman, Flemings plays like a veteran and makes the correct reads against his opponents.

Senior guard Emanuel Sharp knocks down tough shots, gets comfortable fast and handles pressure. His decision-making against elite defenses will be a key factor against UCF.

Freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. is making a name for himself in these last few games. His height, length and physicality give Houston a reliable big man that can block shots and get rebounds. Cenac Jr. has shown flashes of becoming an elite interior guy for the Cougars.

For UCF, senior guard Themus Fulks will be a problem for the Cougars. Averaging 14.6 points per game and 7.2 assists, Fulks can deliver the ball into the net and to his teammates.

Additionally, senior forward Jamicheal Stillwell is the defensive mastermind for the Knights, averaging 8.1 rebounds per game. Standing at 6’8, the forward takes rebounds whenever he wants and is the heart of the defense.

Although Houston has the edge, the Big 12 has shown that any team in the conference can beat the top teams in the country. It will come down to the fundamentals, key decision-making and toughness for either team to win.

