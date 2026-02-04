April’s Angle: Making vision boards more than an aesthetic

Hi! Welcome to another issue of April’s Angle! I’m April, a second year Political Science and Psychology double major. I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have any questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help!

How to make your vision board a reality

We all know of the yearly vision board craze, a tradition I’ve come to love and appreciate for its ability to put the year ahead in perspective. Every January, vision boards bloom across bedrooms, dorm walls and Pinterest feeds; photos of dream jobs, toned bodies and passport stamps stare back at us like promises. But by March, many of those boards fade into the background and become decor — aesthetically inspiring yet quietly ignored.

Vision boards are a fun way to set goals for yourself. Realistic or not, they can help you prepare for the year. Now, like any other fun activity, there is also a not-so-fun side of vision boards.

Creating and keeping a vision board can very quickly turn into a reminder of the goals that seem so unattainable. The truth is, a vision board alone won’t change your life.

I say this not because I doubt the power of manifestation, but because clarity without action is just decoration. If you want your vision board to become real, it has to move from the wall into your daily decisions.

Be specific in your goals

Most vision boards fail to motivate because they’re vague. Emphasizing words like “success” or “happiness” feels fitting in the moment, but they don’t tell you what to do when you find yourself overwhelmed with work and turning to doomscrolling.

Instead, ask yourself, “What does this actually look like in my real life?”

If your board says “financial freedom,” does that mean saving $5,000 or paying off a credit card? Maybe even learning how to invest?

If it says “be productive,” does that mean submitting every assignment two days before the due date? Or dedicating a workday every week? Specific visions create measurable actions. Vague goals create wishful thinking.

Make your vision board visible — but make your plan unavoidable

Keeping a vision board visible is a great idea, but pairing it with systems that don’t rely on just vibes is an even better idea.

Calendars, checklists, alarms, anything that allows you to hold yourself accountable are necessary. Getting an accountability partner might add some structure to your plans.

Act like the version of yourself you want to be

One of the most powerful shifts in self-improvement is identity.

Instead of asking, “What do I need to do?” focus on asking, “Who do I need to be?” Because nine times out of 10, asking “what” will lead to indecision and confusion, while asking “who” can help you hone in on your priorities.

Someone who values themselves sets boundaries, someone who wants excellence prepares even when no one is watching and someone chasing new opportunities stops saying no out of fear.

Small, identity-based actions make the biggest difference in self-improvement. Start channeling the person you want to be and stop wondering what could be.

Update the board as you grow

Know that it’s okay for goals to change, you are meant to outgrow your vision board. Check in with your board regularly and ask, “Does this still reflect who I want to be?” If not, don’t be afraid to make changes. Dreams evolve as you do.

At the end of the day, your vision board isn’t magic. It reflects what you desire, but you’re the only one who can bring it to life. So make the board, obsess over the details and dream boldly. Just don’t stop there — the magic is in the action you take after the pictures.

