Houston shines bright: Cougars defeat the UCF Knights 79-55, going 8-1 in conference

No.8 Houston Cougars jousted against the UCF Knights at the Fertitta Center on Feb.4, the only time in this regular season these two teams will face each other.

The last time these teams faced each other, Houston won 69-68 on Jan.18 in the 2024-2025 season. The Cougars did not disappoint this year as well by winning 79-55 against the Knights.

UCF started the first half with the lead; however, the Cougars struck fast to snatch the lead. Houston’s freshman guard Kingston Flemings was on fire, scoring six out of the nine points the Cougars had accumulated in the first four minutes of the game.

However, the game slowed down as neither team scored for three minutes. Eventually, the Cougars rallied back and went on a 6-0 run. The Knights had no answer to the Cougars’ dominant defense and elite offense.

Houston’s junior forward Joseph Tugler and freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. anchored the defense, having combined for eight rebounds in the first eight minutes of the first half.

The Cougars maintained the lead and ran with it, as they scored consistently and dominated on defense.

The stadium roared with Cougar pride as Houston went on another run, going 12-0 for over five minutes. This made UCF uncomfortable, disoriented and didn’t allow the Knights to score for over three minutes.

The first half ended with the Cougars on top with a strong lead of 33-19 against the Knights. Flemings was the star on offense with 12 points and on defense, Cenac made his name known with his six rebounds.

The second half started just like the first, as Houston stayed on top, kept scoring and denied on defense.

UCF scored to narrow the lead, but it wouldn’t matter as the Cougars kept clawing their way to the rim. The Knights tried to chip away at the lead, but the Cougars continued to score and dominate, as UCF was down by 23 points.

No matter what the Knights did, the Cougars ran away with the lead and never looked back, winning 79-55.

Flemings would go on to have 18 points, six assists and two steals. Additionally, Cenac and Tugler would combine for 15 rebounds, with Cenac having 10 and Tugler snatching five.

The Cougars showed grit, toughness and discipline against UCF. Their young star Flemings showed veteran-level experience. On the other hand, senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan facilitated and led this Cougar team. Additionally, Tugler and Cenac are the cornerstones of the defense, grabbing rebounds and stopping anything that challenges them.

This is the 11th consecutive season that the Houston Cougars have won 20 games. The Cougars will bring this confidence and pride on Feb.7 at the Marriott Center against the No.16 BYU Cougars.

sports@thedailycougar.com