New SGA constitution, bylaws reshape 62nd administration

The Student Government Association recently announced a new constitution and bylaws for its 62nd administration, implementing major changes in response to the policies and structure of the 61st administration.

A comparison of the association’s most recent constitution and bylaws shows revisions that strengthen adviser oversight, expand leadership authority and impose stricter participation requirements.

While the constitution outlines foundational principles, the bylaws list operational procedures, reflecting an effort to establish clearer governance and checks and balances within SGA.

Background

The constitutional and bylaw revisions are part of a broader effort to rebuild SGA after the 61st administration dissolved.

In spring 2025, SGA did not approve a revised constitution required for the election process, resulting in the temporary absence of the organization. University officials later worked with student representatives to restore SGA under a new governance framework, forming working groups focused on:

Clarifying leadership roles

Strengthening oversight and accountability



The resulting constitution and bylaws now serve as the foundation for the 62nd administration and are intended to guide SGA operations for current and future students.

Consolidating leadership

Under the 61st administration, leadership authority was distributed across officers and committees:

The speaker of the senate was elected separately and functioned primarily as a legislative officer.

Executive appointments and committee operations were largely managed through internal student-led processes.

Oversight responsibilities were assigned to the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs.



Previous bylaws stated that “the president will have final decision on any cabinet appointment,” reinforcing presidential authority.

Under the 62nd administration, several of those functions are consolidated under the vice president, who also serves as speaker of the senate. The bylaws position the vice president/speaker as a central figure responsible for:

Supervising committee chairs

Monitoring attendance

Directing legislative procedures

Committee leaders are now required to:

Report to and assist the vice president/speaker

Submit “printed, written, electronic or oral” reports on their activities



The documents also grant formal oversight authority to executive leadership and advisers, stating that “oversight of the committee may be exercised by the vice president/speaker of the senate and the adviser.”

Adviser involvement in SGA

University-appointed SGA advisers serve as liaisons between student leaders and university administrators.

Under the 61st administration, oversight responsibilities were primarily assigned to student-led bodies within the senate. The 2024 bylaws stated that “oversight of the department may be exercised by the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs.”

The 62nd administration’s constitution formally defines the adviser role within SGA. The document states that advisers:

Shall be appointed by the vice president for student affairs for each branch and the Election Commission

Must be full-time, benefits-eligible university employees

Assist with continuity and transitions between administrations



In addition, the constitution specifies that:

Committee oversight may be exercised jointly by the vice president/speaker and the adviser

Certain committee chairs must meet once a week with an SGA adviser



Code of ethics

The new governing documents also introduce a revised approach to ethical standards.

Under the 61st administration, ethical conduct was governed by a comprehensive Code of Ethics that emphasized responsibility, trust and accountability. The code:

Promoted ethical leadership beyond students’ time in office

Prohibited discrimination and misuse of authority

Required officials to provide a thorough account of student fee allocations

Instructed members to vote with constituents in mind and represent the university in a dignified manner



By contrast, the 62nd administration frames ethical responsibility through a series of first-person statements, including:

“I will think in terms of putting students first.”

“I will always conduct myself with integrity.”

“I will act in a trustful manner.”



The future of SGA

The revised constitution comes as student leaders and administrators prepare for SGA’s formal relaunch.

Key dates in the election timeline include:

Feb. 2: Deadline to register as a candidate

Feb. 4: Mandatory candidate information session

Feb. 9–March 5: Campaigning period

March 2–5: Voting

Feb. 17: SGA debate

March 28: Mandatory all-day retreat

April 1: Start of the 62nd administration

The 62nd administration is expected to serve through March 31, 2027.

“When the SGA returns, it will do so with a clear mandate and a stronger foundation,”said a University spokesperson in a statement to The Cougar. “UH students can expect their student government to maintain a focused mission: representing and legislating in the best interests of the student body, serving as a meaningful avenue for student expression and responsibility, and operating in a way that is credible, functional and worthy of trust.”

