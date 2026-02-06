UH instructors asked to sign memo rejecting “indoctrination”

UH instructors were asked to sign a memo declaring that they teach critical thinking rather than “indoctrinate” students at the order of President Renu Khator.

The message was sent to faculty in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences by Dean Dan O’Connor following a directive from President Khator in November 2025.

“Our responsibility is to give students the ability to form their own opinions, not to force a particular one on them. Our guiding principle is to teach them, not to indoctrinate them,” Khator said.

According to The Chron, O’Connor told associate professor of English María C. Gonzalez that those who refused to sign the memo would not be punished; however, he said he would potentially have to review the syllabi of those who did not sign the acknowledgment.

O’Connor also told Gonzalez that every dean has been instructed to send this memo, because Khator wants to confirm to the Universitys Board of Regents that instructors are “teaching critical theory and not ideology.”

Five key statements

In the memo sent by CLASS, professors were asked to acknowledge five statements:

“A primary purpose of higher education is to enhance critical thinking.”

“Our responsibility is to give students the ability to form their own opinions, not to indoctrinate them.”

“I understand the definition and attributes of critical thinking.”

“I design my courses and course materials to be consistent with the definition and attributes of critical thinking.”

“I use methods of instruction that are intended to enhance students’ critical thinking.”

Political climate in Texas higher education

Texas public universities have faced scrutiny from lawmakers and governing boards over what is taught in classrooms. In November, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents approved a ban on lectures on “race and gender ideology.” This action sparked controversy and protests across campuses over censorship in higher education institutions.

While UH’s action does not ban these topics, faculty members say it reflects compliance with Senate Bill 37, a law that increases state oversight of curriculum taught in higher education. The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2026.

“We see what’s happening at the other universities in Texas and across the nation, so we know that in many ways admin is working for us,” said chair of the English department Lauren Zentz to The Houston Chronicle. “But it’s still such a dangerous climate that any moment of overcompliance kind of puts us at risk for sliding down the slippery slope of the denigration of education in a democratic society.”

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

