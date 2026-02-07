BREAKING: Aggravated robbery reported early morning on campus

UH records another aggravated robbery on campus, this time during the early morning hours of Feb. 7 at nearly 2:35 a.m. The robbery occurred in the parking lot of Bayou Oaks, at 5019 Calhoun Rd.

This marks the third robbery within a month on campus. Earlier, on Jan. 14, an armed robbery near the Student Accessibility Center and on Jan. 7, an aggravated robbery at the TDECU inside the Student Center South, were reported.

The suspect approached complainants, displayed a firearm demanding their purses and then fled west in the parking lot, according to the an alert sent by UHPD.

The suspect is described as a Black male, thin build, 5’6” height, gray jacket with hood and pants, black tennis shoes. He was also wearing a black surgical mask covering his face. He had the gray semi-automatic handgun as well.

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

