Single, taken or somewhere in between: Valentine’s Day is for everyone

It used to be a running joke that Valentine’s Day was the worst day to be single. If you were single on Feb. 14, you might as well put on your favorite sweats, buy yourself a box of chocolates and pair it with a glass of wine just to finish them in one sitting while watching “The Notebook.” Then, you’d go to bed and remind yourself that you don’t have anyone who would build you the house of your dreams.

Now, Valentine’s Day is no longer only meant for couples. Friends, family and even strangers get together to celebrate the day of love. From “Galentine’s” to Reddit posts asking if anyone wants to hang out for the holiday, people are proving that love can be celebrated in all forms, not just romance.

I first heard about Galentine’s last year, when my best friends were discussing what we were planning to do for the holiday. Both my single and taken friends agreed that we would love to meet up to celebrate.

We decorated our dorm with pink and red balloons and streamers, bought takeout and charcuterie boards and spent the evening chatting and watching movies. Afterwards, some of us went for dinner with our partners.

Between you and me, it was one of my favorite parts of the day. So much so, we planned a Galentine’s celebration again this year. And while our celebration stayed within our dorm walls, Valentine’s Day is not only being redefined in friend groups. On campus and online, students are finding connections in even more unexpected ways.

Redefining Valentine’s Day

Some are taking to social media to find someone to spend the day with. A bold and surprising move for many, but it goes to show that Valentine’s Day can also bring about an unexpected friendship.

On a UH subreddit, a student posted asking if anyone wanted to spend Valentine’s Day with him. He clarified that it didn’t have to be romantic or anything intense, just dinner, coffee or a simple night out because he didn’t want to spend the holiday alone.

He even admitted it was “probably the weirdest way” to ask and that people were allowed to joke about it, but he’d rather put himself out there than pretend he didn’t care about the day at all.

Instead of being ignored or mocked, the post was met with genuine kindness. People shared their own experiences of spending Valentine’s Day alone, offered suggestions for fun plans and even volunteered to meet up.

He then posted an update saying that the post was successful and he was able to find a Valentine. Though the latest post was removed, what could have been an awkward or vulnerable moment turned into something positive and comforting. It showed that sometimes strangers online can understand you in ways you don’t expect.

Beyond the romance

While friendships and online connections have become a big part of Valentine’s Day, family has also taken on a new role in how the holiday is celebrated.

I remember one Valentine’s Day, I was walking into work when I saw a familiar face standing in the parking lot. It was my mom, holding balloons and a small box of chocolate. As she hugged me, she smiled and told me I was her Valentine.

At that moment, the holiday felt different. It wasn’t about grand gestures or romantic expectations; it was about feeling loved in a way that was simple and genuine.

It made me feel so special, especially on a day that can leave people feeling overlooked. Since then, we’ve exchanged small gifts every year and turned it into our own tradition. It’s nothing extravagant, but it’s something I genuinely look forward to.

For me, having that tradition and celebrating the love I have for my mom has become just as meaningful as any romantic gesture. It’s a reminder that Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about who you’re dating; it can be about appreciating the people who have loved you all along.

Overall, Valentine’s Day has grown into something much bigger than just romantic relationships. Whether it’s spending time with friends at a Galentine’s celebration, connecting with strangers online or sharing a meaningful tradition with family, the holiday has become about appreciating love in all its forms. It is no longer about who you are dating or whether you have a partner, but about recognizing the people who make you feel valued and supported.

