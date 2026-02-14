The No. 3 Houston Cougars battled the Kansas State Wildcats in their only regular-season game and won 78-64 on Feb. 14 at the Fertitta Center. The series against this team was tied 5-5 until the Cougars dominated the Wildcats in this game. Additionally, Houston collaborates with the One Piece College Basketball US Voyage.

Houston started the game by grabbing the first lead of the game, but Kansas State was quick to answer. The Cougars went on a five-minute scoring drought and 0-5 on their field goal attempts. Kansas State took advantage and would go on a 9-0 run.

Senior guard Ramon Walker Jr. would end the run just for another run to ensue for the Wildcats, as they went 6-0. However, senior guard Emanuel Sharp would hit a 3-pointer and give the Cougars life as they narrowed Kansas State’s lead down to four.

Houston denied the Wildcats any points for over two minutes, went on a 6-0 run and claimed the lead from Kansas State.

Both teams fought back and forth, trading blows, but Houston stayed resilient and widened the lead by five points due to a 3-point splash by senior guard Milos Uzan.

The first half ended with Houston going on a 13-0 run and having possession of the lead 33-19.

While both teams talked it out, a special halftime show by the Spirit of Houston performed songs from the popular anime One Piece and gave away free One Piece-themed shirts.

The second half started in Houston’s favor, as they continued to show Kansas State why they are the No.3 in the country. The Cougars would not look back, as they continued to dominate on offense and defense. The Wildcats tried to out-run Houston, but the Cougars ran faster and would go on to win 78-64.

Sharp made his name known with 23 points, two assists and three steals. Senior guard Kalifa Sakho destroyed Kansas State’s spirits on defense with five rebounds and two blocks.

The Cougars made a statement with their dominance, poise and tempo against the Kansas State Wildcats. Houston hopes to maintain their dominance in the next game against the No. 1 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats, on Feb. 21 at the Fertitta Center.

sports@thedailycougar.com