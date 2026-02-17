Letter: What to expect as a graduate student

As a soon-to-be graduate myself, I know how daunting and crucial the decision was to go to graduate school instead of working full-time.

However, it is also important to understand why making the right choice matters. After all, you’ll be spending money and investing either one to two years toward your degree.

Here are some things to expect when jumping into graduate school.

Staying back in college

For the longest time, after making the decision that I’ll pursue my Master’s of Science in Marketing at UH, I felt the biggest wave of imposter syndrome. So much so, that I wouldn’t even say it out loud.

The biggest worry that comes along with going for a master’s program is that you’ll be back in college while your friends go on to do other things.

However, it took me some time to realize that what may feel like a setback is actually an accomplishment. I’ll be adding a new degree to my professional life.

Not everyone gets a master’s!

Better career opportunities

One thing to always keep in mind is that by furthering your education, the chances of getting a better job increase. This is a big one for me personally.

Most companies these days prefer candidates who have both experience and at least a second higher-level degree, like a master’s.

Therefore, always remember you’re doing this to become a better candidate for all recruiters out there. Having a master’s is already making you stand out.

More independence

Being a graduate student can give you more independence compared to being an undergrauate students.

Depending if you are going to the research route or not, you have the opportunity to choose what niche aspect of your field you want to specialize in. Assignments are relatively less, but they do become longer and are tied to your professional career.

The projects are more open-ended and require you to do self-directed research, instead of following rubrics.

Graduate school will teach you how to manage time properly and prepare you for life outside of college.

Professional growth

This is the time when you start making more meaningful connections, if you weren’t already doing so during your undergraduate course.

You will meet people who will have a plethora of different experiences and stories. Some of them might already be working a full-time job while pursuing their master’s.

This is your chance to build those connections and get to know how the professional world actually works.

Student-professor relationship, research opportunities

During your graduate journey, one big benefit is that professors don’t see you as just students anymore.

They consider you young professionals and future colleagues; therefore, the discussions and expectations change as well.

They become your mentors, industry connections and even the key to various research opportunities.

Overall, going to graduate school can provide plentiful opportunities and a way for you to stand out from the crowd.

