Why is protein in everything now

Growing up, I was never interested in the nutritional aspects of my food. If my mom said it was healthy for me, then that’s what I believed. Now that I live on my own and buy my own groceries, that has obviously changed. As I started grocery shopping, I realized that a certain ingredient had taken over every item on the shelves: protein.

Protein milk, protein cereal, protein popcorn and what made me even more annoyed, protein soda. How do you manage to put protein in soda? I’m not too sure. This trend is also seen outside of the grocery store. Places like Starbucks, Chipotle and Dutch Bros began advertising high-protein beverages and products as new menu items.

This made me realize that this isn’t the first time that a certain ingredient has become popular and capitalized on as the new “healthy” option. Things like low-carb diets, fat-free meals and keto have once taken the spotlight.

Another capitalization trend

This ties into the issue of overcapitalization and how companies abuse consumers who want to be healthy but don’t know where to start.

People who buy these fancy new protein products often don’t know how to use them effectively in moderation. This can cause many health issues and lead to the opposite effects that consumers look for when they purchase these products.

With the new year, people are more motivated to start their fitness journey, and that starts with cleaning out their kitchens and opting for healthier options. Now that every brand is advertising the new, super-healthy, low-calorie, high-protein variant of its original product, consumers are more likely to buy the protein option.

Illusion of health

What many people don’t realize is that eating these products in excess is no healthier than eating the regular versions. While added protein is meant to control hunger and support weight loss, many people stop there and assume it’s enough.

They think that eating protein Pop-Tarts for breakfast, protein pasta for lunch, snacking on protein popcorn and drinking protein soda will automatically help them reach their weight-loss goals by June. Unfortunately, if you maintain a protein-rich diet without exercise, you probably won’t reach that goal by July, as all that excess protein could potentially be stored as fat over time.

On top of that, your kidneys could be overloaded with excess nitrogen to filter, which can lead to long-term kidney issues.

At the end of the day, protein itself isn’t the problem. It’s the way it’s marketed as a shortcut to health. Slapping the word “protein” on a label doesn’t suddenly make soda nutritious or snacks balanced. Being healthy takes more than buying products with trendy labels; it requires understanding your body and making consistent, thoughtful choices.

Instead of chasing the next “miracle” ingredient, maybe we should focus more on moderation and making informed choices. No matter how much protein is added to our cereal or coffee, it can’t replace consistency, balance and common sense. And until we realize that companies will keep selling us the illusion of health, one protein-packed product at a time.

