Get to know about the different UH programs

For most students, spring semester is the best time to begin researching post-graduation schools or programs.

Here is a list of accredited graduate programs available at UH.

C.T. Bauer College of Business

The Bauer College offers graduate students a wide range of domestic, online and international programs.

For its traditional programs, the college offers three MBA options and seven Master of Science options.

For its MBA programs, Bauer College offers an Online MBA, a Professional MBA and an Executive MBA. Its M.S. degrees include accountancy, business analytics, finance, management information systems, marketing, real estate, sales and supply chain management. Many of these M.S. programs, such as marketing and accountancy are offered online.

Bauer students can also go international. Graduate students enrolled in courses such as International Legal Environment of Management and Global Human Resource Management are eligible to participate in a six-day program in Berlin, Germany, from May 24-30.

Students enrolled in International Business in the Current Global Environment can also participate in an eight-day program in Brazil, from June 5-13.

Students enrolled in courses such as Microfinance: Local and Global Impact, Closed Loop Supply Chain and Sustainability and Regional Issues in Global Management: Asia can also participate in a two-week program in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and India, from May 16-30.

Cullen College of Engineering

Cullen College is known for its strong reputation and graduate outcomes. It offers one of the largest selections of graduate degrees, providing students with expansive education across different types of engineering.

Its prominent M.S. degrees include chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, materials engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering.

As of 2025, the M.S. in petroleum engineering and chemical engineering ranked No. 7 and No. 31, respectively, in the U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings.

Degrees offered internationally include the Master of Computer & Systems Engineering with an option in industrial power systems, the Master of Computer & Systems Engineering with an option in telecommunications systems, the Master of Industrial Engineering and the Master of Petroleum Engineering.

UH Law Center

The Law Center is home to two of the nation’s highest-ranked graduate programs: part-time law and health care law.

Part-time law is an evening program designed for working professionals who wish to earn a juris doctor. Health care law is a master’s degree focused on policy analysis of the legal aspects of health care and biotechnology.

Other LL.M. degrees include energy, environment and natural resources law, health law, intellectual property and information law, international law, tax law and U.S. law.

College of Education

The College of Education is nationally accredited for the quality of its online programs and its speech-language pathology program.

As one of the programs in the department of communication sciences and disorders, the master of Arts degree prepares students for careers as speech-language pathologists.

Online programs at the college include a master of Education in administration & supervision, higher education and special populations.

The College of Education offers a variety of M.Ed. and Ph.D. degrees, including M.Ed. degrees in curriculum and instruction, counseling, administration and supervision and special populations, which is also offered online, and Ph.D. degrees in curriculum and instruction and school psychology.

The college also offers a Doctor of Education in professional leadership.

Among the prominent postgraduate degrees offered are the M.S. in architecture and industrial design, and M.A. in architectural studies.

The Master of Architecture is a two-year program separated into two parts: Architecture, MArch – Level I and Architecture, MArch – Level II.

The program is one of two Hines College programs accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board, the only agency recognized by registration boards in U.S. jurisdictions to accredit professional degree programs in architecture.

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences offers students a wide range of programs exploring artistic, literary and scientific disciplines.

Its doctoral programs include Ph.D. degrees in communication sciences and disorders, economics, English, creative writing and literature, kinesiology, Spanish, political science, clinical psychology, industrial/organizational psychology, social psychology and developmental, cognitive and behavioral neuroscience.

Its master’s degrees include master of Arts degrees in communication, communication sciences and disorders, anthropology, applied economics, creative writing, English, nutrition, sport and fitness administration, Spanish, U.S. Hispanic studies, history, philosophy, political science and sociology, as well as the Master of Athletic Training.

The college also offers graduate certificates in African American studies, sport and fitness operations management, Spanish as a heritage language, applied linguistics in teaching Chinese and WCL graduate certificates.

