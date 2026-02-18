Hot Start: Houston Baseball opens its season undefeated in the Puerto Rico Challenge

Houston Baseball opened up its season by traveling to the second annual Puerto Rico Challenge, where the team went undefeated against well-known teams, including No. 21 Wake Forest. Houston would have a combined score of 25-12 throughout their four games in the tournament, with the Washington Huskies being the closest game of the series.

Game Recaps

To open up the first two days of competition, Houston faced off against No. 21 Wake Forest and Boston College, winning both games convincingly. Against Wake Forest, Houston scored eight runs and only allowed two scores, taking down a ranked team and making a statement in the opening game.

For Boston College, Houston scored five runs while only allowing one run. Neither of these games had a home run, but they both showcased Houston’s offensive core, with Houston having more runs and hits than their opponent.

Throughout the last days of competition, Houston seemed to be amazingly confident coming off their first two games as they headed into their final two games against Manhattan and Washington. Against Manhattan, Houston scored four runs and only allowed two runs, giving them a 3-0 record heading into the last day of competition.

To wrap up the tournament, the game against Washington started off well with Houston scoring two runs immediately, setting the tone of the game in the Cougars favor.

However, Washington would respond with three scored runs, tying the game 3-3 heading into the fifth inning. After the fifth inning, both teams scored four runs each, heading into the ninth inning with a score of 7-7, with Houston taking the lead back with a score from sophomore outfielder Xavier Perez and winning the game 8-7.

What’s Next?

Baseball looks ahead to its schedule as they take on the UTRGV Vaqueros at home in a three-game series. After the tournament run, Houston seems to be back on top when it comes to baseball, as taking down a ranked team in the opening game helped solidify their record and showcased the new culture that was added in the offseason.

