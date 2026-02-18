No. 2 Matchup Preview: No. 2 Houston Cougars looking to win against No. 4 Arizona Wildcats

The No. 2 Houston Cougars are inviting the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats to the Fertitta Center on Feb. 21. This matchup carries many implications, including a chance for Houston to be first in the Big 12 conference.

The Cougars enter this matchup with dominance, poise and determination against Arizona, who brings speed, tempo and explosive power. However, Arizona lost two games in a row against No.9 Kansas on Feb. 9 and No. 16 Texas Tech on Feb. 14, which could bring their confidence down in this game. Houston has been hot, winning six games in a row, including wins against No. 16 BYU, UCF and TCU.

Players to Watch:

Both teams have extraordinary players who can turn the tide of this game.

For the Cougars, freshman guard Kingston Flemings has been electrifying this season. The projected No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft averages 17.1 points, five assists and a steal per game. Flemings’ talent, veteran-like decision-making and athleticism will be a major threat to Arizona.

Senior guards Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp are known for being the backbone of this team. They both knock down tough shots, facilitate the game and provide exceptional defense. Their experience and decision-making will be a factor in this game.

Finally, freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. and junior forward Joseph Tugler are the rebounders and the cornerstones of this elite defense. Cenac averages eight rebounds per game, while Tugler averages 5 rebounds and a block. Their height, physicality and dominance near the rim are unmatched.

For Arizona, freshman guard Brayden Burries leads his team with 15.7 points per game. His poise, confidence and athleticism elevate Arizona to the next level.

Additionally, senior forward Tobe Awaka is the defensive pillar for the Wildcats, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game. Awaka takes rebounds and confidence from opposing teams with his height, dominance and defense.

This game could decide who will lead the Big 12 conference: the No.2 Houston Cougars or the No.4 Arizona Wildcats. Houston thrives in chaos, tempo and defensive intensity. Meanwhile, Arizona looks to overwhelm its opponents with speed, patience and dominance on offense. This game comes down to who can consistently score, step up in the spotlight and apply the basic principles of basketball.

sports@thedailycougar.com