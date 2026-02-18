UH Hispanic Alumni Network raises funds for student scholarships

The UH Hispanic Alumni Network hosted its eighth annual Hispanic Alumni Fashion Show on Feb. 7 in the Student Center South, Houston Room.

The event featured runway shows, silent auctions and vendor markets with proceeds benefiting scholarships for students at UH.

Veronica Olivarez, fashion show chair, described the event as more than just a fundraiser but as a way to give back to the community.

“Finding like minded people that care about our mission, and connecting people together is what it’s all about. The behind the scenes impact that we do with this show and building a network is really important,” Olivarez said.

Olivarez also described how the show has grown since its first year in 2018. The Hispanic Alumni network went from raising $1,500 to $28,000 over the course of 8 years, with a goal of raising over $30,000 this year.

“We’re also in the Houston room this year, which has been great and provides closer connections with students,” Olivarez said. “We’ve really been collaborating with them and we have student volunteers in production, backstage, video, and on the runway.”

This year’s theme, ‘Una Noche Real’, underscored the importance of leadership and service within Hispanic and Latino communities. The show highlighted the interaction between art and culture.

For sophomore Logan Witt at Hilton College, signed with the Neal Hamil Agency, the evening provided a meaningful professional and personal experience.



“This is the first show that I’m walking,” Witt said. “It’s a blessing that it coincides with UH and that I’m able to have the best of both worlds and my two industries overlapping.”

Biology senior Tynecia Davis, said her involvement in the event was meaningful to her personal interests.

“I’m an aspiring designer, so it’s so cool to see the process and how everything goes on. You see people doing makeup, hair, it feels like Project Runway,” Davis said. “Seeing how culture is integrated into design is super cool.”

Designer Nicholas Nguyen, founder of Mysterious by NPN, showcased pieces that take inspiration from his personal journey and heritage.

“Every collection is a reflection of who I am and my feelings,” Nguyen said. “It is a mixture of Vietnamese culture with American culture.”

The event also emphasized the importance of community support and mentorship. Nelson Vanegas, co-founder of Good Spero and board member of the Hispanic Alumni Association, said the show sends an important message.

“Students, I think, are the future. Latino students are positioned to be one of the biggest impact drivers in not just Latino or Hispanic communities but communities and societies as a whole. Events like this make that a little bit easier for them,” Vanegas said.

The event also hosted UH’s homecoming King and Queen, Ricardo Villareal and Olivia Dickens, who were invited to show support and celebrate for the evening.

“I don’t usually see a lot of Hispanic or Latinos being represented at UH, so seeing such a huge event taking place in the Houston room with so many different people, and being here as a special guest — I feel so honored,” Villareal said.

For Dickens, the event was about making connections in important spaces.



“I’m a board member of Frontier Fiesta, so being able to connect with the Latino community, and trying to see, as I’m going to become an alumni soon, how I can integrate myself in this community would be something interesting to join,” Dickens said.

The show hosted a variety of performers from different groups, including UH alumni. Priscilla Salisbury, Soprano and UH alumna, sang ‘La Malangueña’ and said giving back through music was important to her.

“I received several scholarships when I was at UH,” Salisbury said. “This is a way to give back to the opportunities I had.”

For Vanegas, the evening represented the power of community and uniting for a shared purpose.

“It is beautiful to see so many people rally around a cause and do something positive around art and fashion,” Vanegas said.

