UH removes gender-neutral restrooms in compliance with Senate Bill 8

The University has removed gender-neutral restrooms in the Graduate College of Social Work to comply with a new Texas law regulating bathroom access in public buildings.

According to the Houston Chronicle, restrooms that were labeled as all-gender in the social work building have been redesignated as men’s or women’s only facilities. The changes are due to the implementation of Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, which requires restrooms in public buildings to be designated based on biological sex.

“Following passage of the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, the University undertook a comprehensive review of campus facilities, including bathrooms, and implemented updates to ensure compliance,” a university spokesperson said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. “The changes made in the Graduate College of Social Work were part of this process.”

Students in the social work college described the change as discouraging and said it sends a conflicting message about social justice.

“It 100% feels like erasure,” social work student Red Clemly said to the Houston Chronicle. “This is the Graduate College of Social Work … Social work is supposed to be tied to social justice, and social justice is supposed to be standing up for human beings’ rights.”

Clemly said other single-stall gender-neutral restrooms exist throughout campus, but aren’t practical for students in the social work building.

Gender-neutral restrooms are ADA-compliant and also used by individuals with disabilities. The University states that there are other ADA-compliant restrooms nearby.

The Chronicle reported that paper signs were taped over the restroom symbols to show the new designations.

