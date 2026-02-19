How ticketing companies are ruining live music

2026 has become a big year for fans since artists like Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and BTS have made a comeback on the stage. Stadiums are expected to be packed and vibes are high. But the truth is that many real fans are being priced out from getting a ticket, their excitement overshadowed by the anxiety and stress that comes with live music’s price tag.

Fans eagerly wait in the queue, hoping to score tickets to a long-awaited tour, only to find that one ticket costs $1,000 before they even reach checkout. What was once supposed to be a golden, highly anticipated event suddenly feels more like a nightmare.

While dynamic pricing plays a role, resale markups and the monopoly of massive ticketing companies are also stealing live music experiences straight from the fans. What used to be an experience for fans has now become a cash grab for companies and re-sellers.

Dynamic pricing has always been an issue; the higher the demand for these big-name artists, the scarier the price. The system used by Ticketmaster raises prices by the minute, causing a $100 ticket to easily rise to $600 or more. Because of this, dynamic pricing punishes loyal fans for just wanting to see their favorite artist rather than rewarding them for their loyalty.

Resellers have also become a growing issue in the concert industry. Tickets are bought in bulk and then resold at an absurd price. Fans who miss out on the initial sale are often trampled by resale markets, leaving them no choice but to buy overpriced tickets.

Artists speak out on ticket pricing

This causes a big competition between devoted fans and people who simply want to profit. Artists have even started to speak out and stand up for their fans. Olivia Dean challenged ticket companies AXS and Ticketmaster over what she called unjustified resale prices for her North American tour.

She called out these big corporations on her Instagram, calling the practices “disgusting” and “exploitative” and demanding the companies “do better.” Dean’s criticism pushed the platforms to issue partial refunds to fans who overpaid and capped resale prices to face value for her tour dates.

Big campaigns have started to form, like “Fix the Tix,” calling out predatory ticketing practices. The movement has gathered signatures from major artists like Billie Eilish, Green Day and Lorde to push for clearer pricing and better protection for fans and artists.

The power major ticketing companies hold poses a significant issue. Companies such as Ticketmaster and Live Nation have become hard to avoid in the concert industry as they control everything from ticket sales to tour promotions and even venues.

These companies are slowly turning into a monopoly, dominating the market and leaving fans without any alternatives. There is very little competition to help keep ticket prices reasonable and there’s no real truth to how these companies operate.

Congress takes notice

The issue became so serious that it drew the attention of Congress after Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” ticket debacle. Lawmakers held a high-profile hearing in January 2023 and have continued examining the power these companies hold and how their sales practices harm fans and artists.

The U.S. Department of Justice also stepped in, suing Live Nation and Ticketmaster in 2024, arguing that the companies’ control over the ticketing industry has created an illegal monopoly.

If the concert industry continues down this path, it will lose the audience that keeps it alive. Fans should not have to spend an entire paycheck just to sit in the nosebleeds. Ticketing companies need to be held accountable for the resale exploitation, price manipulation and barriers it has created for fans to reach accessible prices.

Concerts are an experience, not a privilege. Until the industry addresses this issue, more fans will be left watching their favorite artists through a grainy, laggy TikTok Live, priced out of moments that were meant to be shared in person.

