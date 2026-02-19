SGA presidential candidates face several campaigning violations

Several violations and complaints have been posted against SGA presidential candidate Joshua Sambrano and his vice presidential candidate Lundan Sherrod on the UH Student Government Association’s official website.

Violations with merit were Complaint #26-02, Complaint #26-03, Complaint #26-04, Complaint #26-07 and Complaint #26-09, while Complaint #26-08 did not have merit and was reversed.

Because of these violations, Sambrano and Sherrod are on campaign suspension until Feb. 20 at 9 a.m.

Complaint #26-02 & Complaint #26-03

The violation was petitioned by Aniyah Hubbard on Feb. 9. The complaint alleged that candidates shall not accept, post or otherwise utilize endorsements from individuals or organizations who are not currently enrolled students at the University of Houston.

Evidence of the violation includes a shared social media post with the account “getbacksfac_uh.” According to the document, there is no evidence that the account is an official Registered Student Organization or a student-led entity recognized by the Election Commission.

The collaborative post, therefore, constituted an authorized use of an outside endorsement.

This complaint is tied to Complaint #26-03 petitioned by Juan Gonzalez Diaz on Feb. 13, where the Commission found merit in Sambrano and Sherrod’s campaign using the name and likeness of the Student Fees Advisory Committee (SFAC) without authorization. The Commissioner referred to the decision and sanction made in Complaint #26-02.

“Per the 2026 Election Code, a first-time minor procedural violation results in a written warning recorded by the Election Commission,” stated the document.

Defense Appeal

Sambrano and Sherrod made a defense appeal stating that there is no evidence that “getbacksfac_uh” is operated by non-students, considering that the account is connected to the official UH Instagram story feature that requires proof of enrollment at the University. Furthermore, Sambrano and Sherrod allege that there is no requirement that a student-run account be registered as an RSO and that their post is protected under student expression.

The pair also proposed procedural fairness, stating that they should have the opportunity to be heard before a decision is made based on the allegation.

“Issuing a ruling before receiving the candidate’s response unfairly advantages the complainant and undermines fundamental fairness,” the appeal said.

Complaint #26-04

The violation was petitioned by Aniyah Hubbard on Feb. 14. The complaint alleged the candidates violated SGA elections rules by authorizing or allowing prohibited door-to-door campaigning in University residence halls.

Under the Student Housing & Residential Life policy, this is not allowed.

Additionally, under the election code, candidates may also be held accountable for actions taken by supporters that are in violation of the provisions of the SGA election code, if there is explicit evidence.

This evidence includes messages, emails or other documentation that show the candidates approved, directed or were aware of these activities.

The Election Commissioner concluded that the campaign violated SGA rules by including residence hall solicitation as an official task.

“Under the Election Code, any individual assigned a task is considered a campaign staff member, and candidates are held strictly responsible for staff actions when there is explicit evidence of authorization, such as the instructions distributed through the campaign’s published form,” stated the document. “This organized residence hall solicitation is prohibited to protect the privacy and safety of student residents.”

This violation led to a 24-hour suspension of all digital and physical campaigning.

Defense Appeal

Sambrano and Sherrod made a defense appeal saying that the Commission’s allegation rests entirely on a volunteer interest form that includes the option “Tabling, Flyering or ‘dorm‑storming.’”

The form was a survey of volunteer interest, not an instruction, directive or assignment, said the pair. Sambrano and Sherrod also argued that the term “dorm‑storming” does not appear anywhere in the Election Code.

The Commission has provided no evidence that any volunteer entered a residence hall, engaged in solicitation or performed any prohibited activity, according to the defense appeal.

“Because the Commission relies on an undefined term and no evidence of conduct, this allegation cannot stand,” said the defense appeal.

Complaint #26-07

The violation was petitioned by Aniyah Hubbard on Feb. 16. The complaint alleged the campaign violated election rules prohibiting senators from endorsing any officers running on a ticket.

Hubbard provided multiple screenshots of Instagram profiles following each other as evidence.

The Election Commission concluded that visible public alignment and intentional coordination occurred between multiple Senate campaign accounts.

According to the document, evidence provided shows several candidates running for Senate.

These accounts can be identified by campaign-specific usernames such as “ewx.sga2026,” “jhernandez4sga,” “Irvin_4senator” and “aligharrawi4nsmsenate,” publicly following and engaging with the officer ticket account.

“During an active election cycle, such visible association between campaign-branded accounts constitutes a public endorsement and signals coordinated support to voters, undermining the required independence between Senate races and officer tickets as mandated by Clause 8,” the document said.

The Commission also received disclosure that a Senate candidate was personally approached and recruited to join Sambrano and Sherrod’s ticket or coalition. This confirmed the intentional coordination despite public prohibitions.

This marked a second Class C violation, which led to a 12-hour suspension of all digital and physical campaigning.

Sambrano and Sherrod were also directed to cease all coordinated activities with Senate candidates immediately.

Defense Appeal

Sambrano and Sherrod made a defense appeal saying that the Commission’s evidence consists solely of Instagram screenshots showing that their campaign account follows other accounts, including some Senate candidates, who also follow them back.

“The bylaws define coordination as ‘deliberate collaboration, shared strategy or joint messaging between campaigns’,” the appeal said. “The Commission’s evidence shows none of these elements.”

Sambrano and Sherrod argue that the claims to recruit a Senate candidate lack evidence because there is no shared messaging, joint graphics, coordinated events or any communication.

They also argued that the allegation of coordination with Senate candidates lacks evidence, because the election rules require proof of intentional cooperation, not passive social-media activity.

Complaint #26-08

The violation was petitioned by Yhoalibeth Guerrero Becerril on Feb. 16. The campaign violated election rules prohibiting campaigning within the walls or within 15 feet from the entrances of UH recreation and wellness centers, including the RAD Center.

Becerril also alleged that the candidates were also engaging in active campaigning which is defined by the SGA as an attempt to obtain votes through personal communication or contact.

Becerril presented a picture, which claimed to be of Sambrano, showing his phone to two other people.

The Election Commission acknowledged the allegations; however, upon thorough review of the evidence provided, it was concluded that the provided photograph only depicts the candidates standing outside the facility, in an area where campaigning is generally permitted.

The 24-hour suspension was overturned and removed from the candidates’ records.

Complaint #26-09

The violation was petitioned by Aniyah Hubbard. The exact date of the petition was not provided in the official documentation.

The complaint alleged the campaign violated election rules prohibiting candidates from accepting, posting or utilizing endorsements from individuals or organizations who are not currently enrolled at the University.

The complaint also alleged that the candidates were also involved with negative campaigning and ‘mudslinging.’

Hubbard provided screenshots of former SGA Senator and UH alumni Jesus Nieto sharing an Instagram story asking to support Sambrano and Sherrod. Nieto also added “The only candidates that aren’t sold out to admin” in the story.

The Commission concluded that on Feb. 16, the Instagram account “@itsjesusnieto,” belonging to a non-enrolled student and candidate for an outside school board, posted an endorsement of the Joshua Sambrano and Lundan Sherrod campaign, the document said.

This violation led to a 24-hour suspension of all digital and physical campaigning.

Defense Appeal

The candidates argued that the evidence is an unsolicited Instagram story by a third party who is not affiliated with their campaign. The evidence lacks proof of solicitation, coordination or communication between Sambrano-Sherrod and Nieto.

“The Commission’s theory that following an account constitutes ‘accepting’ an endorsement is unsupported by the bylaws,” the appeal said. “The governing documents do not state that following an account, being followed or viewing a story constitutes acceptance of an endorsement.”

The defendants also argued that the phrase “sold out to admin” is a rhetorical political opinion, not a factual allegation.

“The remainder of the story includes a screenshot of a Daily Cougar article summarizing our platform, which is factual reporting,” the appeal said. “Because the Commission has not shown solicitation, acceptance, or coordination, and because the statement at issue is political opinion, this allegation must be dismissed.”

