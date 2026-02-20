Faculty raises concerns over proposed UH course review policy

A proposed course review policy at UH is being met with criticism from faculty advocates who believe it could increase political interference with academics and censorship.

According to a press release from the American Association of University Professors – University of Houston chapter, the proposed policy could reduce faculty control over course content and curriculum and could potentially cause professors to “shy away” from challenging topics.

“Instead of ensuring a robust conversation in the classroom, these guidelines introduce uncertainty and fear. Professors may shy away from challenging subject matters and topics that students have chosen to learn and have a right to confront in their education,” said instructional associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering Hilary Reed in the press release.

The concerns come from a broader debate in Texas on Senate Bill 37, which has affected Texas A&M and the University of Texas at Austin.

Texas A&M canceled six undergraduate courses: Introduction to Race and Ethnicity, Religions of the World, Ethics in Public Policy, Diversity in Sport Organizations, Cultural Leadership and Exploration for Society and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Youth Development Organizations. 380 courses were flagged and require revisions to comply with curricular standards.

UT System Regents adopted a new set of rules to change how controversial topics must be taught.

The Daily Texan reported that out of 434 faculty members who answered their survey on SB 37, 40% agreed or somewhat agreed to changing their syllabi or teaching approach to avoid violating the law.

The press release stated that the language used in the self-assessment is vague and questioned who would be reviewing the course syllabi, citing the review process of Texas A&M using AI.

Faculty leaders say that curriculum-based decisions usually fall under faculty expertise through shared governance structures and warn that fear over political backlash can influence what instructors feel comfortable teaching, especially in topics such as race, gender, politics and public policy.

Faculty members believe the course review policy undermines students’ ability to think critically and harms the quality of the students’ education.

“Along with curtailing academic freedom, this appears to be an attempt to infantilize our students by not trusting their ability to engage in critical thinking and to label everyday expectations of learning as potential acts of ‘indoctrination,’” said English professor Nick Flynn.

