No. 2 Houston fall short in first top-five home game against the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats 73-66

The No. 2 Houston Cougars fell short 73-66 in an electric game against the No.4 Arizona Wildcats in their first top-five matchup at home, the Fertitta Center, on Feb. 21. With this loss against Arizona, the Wildcats bounce back to No.1 in the Big 12 conference, and Houston slides down to No. 2.

The game started with Arizona going on a 9-2 run, which led to a Houston scoring drought for over two minutes, as the Cougars found no way to stop the Wildcats.

Arizona remained pesky, consistently scoring and leaving Houston no time to react. Both teams would squabble back and forth until Houston made three three-pointers in a row to reduce Arizona’s lead to seven.

The Cougars went on another scoring drought for two minutes; however, senior guard Emanuel Sharp broke the drought with five points in two minutes, as Houston narrowed the deficit to three points.

With the score 27-20 in Arizona’s favor, Houston looked to score quickly to eliminate that lead. However, the Cougars went on their third scoring drought of the half, as they found no way to score against Arizona’s speed and tempo.

The Wildcats kept scoring and dominating against the stunned Cougars. Additionally, foul trouble became a problem for both teams, as they had accumulated nine fouls each.

With two minutes left in the first half, Houston tried to capitalise, but Arizona’s speed made it difficult. Freshman guard Kingston Flemings gave the Cougars life, as he narrowed Arizona’s lead down to only five points.

The first half ended with Arizona on top of the Cougars 36-31, with the Cougars not far behind.

Once the second half started, the Wildcats struck first, but Sharp would hit another 3-pointer to keep the deficit down to four. With a blocked shot from junior forward Joseph Tugler, Houston gained life and brought Arizona’s lead down to two points, 38-36.

Additionally, Flemings would make a crucial shot and a free throw to put Houston down by one point. Arizona didn’t let that faze them, as they scored two on their own.

Both teams went back and forth as they fought for the lead. However, a three-pointer by senior guard Milos Uzan caused the arena to erupt, as Houston claimed their first lead of the game, 44-42.

Arizona was not out, as they kept scoring to grab the lead back. Houston remained persistent and gave the Wildcats a hard time on offense and defense.

Neither team would back down, as they were evenly matched on both offense and defense. With six minutes left, Houston got cornered, went on a six-minute scoring drought, and allowed Arizona to go on a 12-1 run.

Flemings narrowed Arizona’s lead down to four points with two minutes left in the game, with Houston trying to take the lead. However, Arizona kept its foot on the pedal and never looked back, as they won 73-66.

Flemings would have 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. On the defensive side, freshman guard Chris Cenac Jr. would grab 13 rebounds and secure 10 points.

Despite the loss, Houston showed the grit, confidence and determination they have shown all season. Ultimately, Arizona’s speed and perseverance on defense won them the game. The Cougars will try to bounce back against No.9 Kansas Jayhawks on Feb.23 at Allen Fieldhouse.

